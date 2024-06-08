'Virat Kohli needs to tone down his strike rate slightly': Indian maestro gets unusual advice ahead of IND vs PAK clash

The stage is set for the high-octane clash between two of the biggest rivals in world cricket - India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The stakes are always high whenever the two Asian giants collide, whether it's a group stage match or a final of any tournament; it's the battle of supremacy as both teams want to get the bragging rights. In the past decade, the one player who stood out in the mouth-watering India vs Pakistan clashes is Virat Kohli - the Indian batting maestro thrives under pressure and has rescued India on numerous occasions when the odds were against them. Virat Kohli will be crucial for India in the mega clash against Pakistan.(Getty Images via AFP)

In 10 T20Is against Pakistan, Kohli has slammed 488 runs at an astonishing average of 81.33, which includes five half-centuries. The 35-year-old will once again play a crucial role when India and Pakistan clash against each other on Sunday, but it won't be the opposition bowlers who will be posing the biggest challenge for Kohli, but it's the pitch as the New York surface has been under the scanners since the start of the tournament. The slow nature of the surface has made it difficult for batters to play their natural game easily.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has given unusual advice to Kohli for the Pakistan clash as he wants the star batter to tone down his aggression while batting as he got out for 1 against Ireland in an attempt to break the shackles early.

"Forget Pakistan, Virat Kohli is a danger for every team. Any team that plays against him won't find it that easy to get him out. However, I feel he will have to tone down his aggression a little. He could score only one run off five balls in the last match, stepped down the wicket, got a top edge, and got out," Kaif said on Star Sports.

Kaif further pointed out that Kohli has been in some incredible form as he finished the IPL with 741 runs - the highest run-getter of the 2024 edition, where he batted with a healthy strike rate right from the powerplay.

"Virat Kohli has form and is coming after playing exceptionally well in the IPL. He scored close to 700 runs. We saw the domination where he was attacking in the powerplay and hitting boundaries, playing slog sweeps, and hitting sixes against spin," Kaif said.

However, the former batter suggested that the Indian batting maestro has to change his approach a bit against Pakistan and play at a strike rate of 130.

"He is able to play every shot but I feel he needs to tone down his strike rate slightly. Go at a strike rate of around 130 and don't run close to 140-150. His role will be to bat 15 to 20 overs and score 60-70 runs. 70 runs from Virat Kohli's bat will be a very good knock. Take a little time at the start, wait for the bad balls, and then play your shots," he added.