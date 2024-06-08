Rohit Sharma's injury concern, Kohli's trouble in nets urges BCCI to file unofficial complaint on New York pitch: Report

India captain Rohit Sharma on Friday incurred a fresh injury concern during the practice session at Cantiague Park in New York ahead of the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday. The veteran opener, who suffered a sore arm and was forced to retire hurt during the match against Ireland on Wednesday, was hit on his thumb when facing throwdown specialist Nuwan in the nets. According to a report, the incident led to BCCI filing an "unofficial" complaint with the ICC over the pitch. India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and partner Virat Kohli run between wickets to score against Ireland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York(PTI)

It wasn't just Rohit who was troubled by the awkward bounce off the track at the practice venue, which is roughly five miles away from the main venue in New York, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which will host India's second World Cup game on Sunday, against Pakistan. According to Dainik Jagran reporter Abhishek Tripathi, former India captain Virat Kohli too faced similar difficulties during his batting session, but did not incur any injuries.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Rohit was immediately attended to by a physiotherapist after the ball hit the gloves. He then batted from the other end of the practice net before leaving the session after a few minutes.

The journalist, taking to X, reported that the incident led to BCCI making an unofficial complaint to ICC about the practice pitch.

This isn't the first time that the conditions in New York have bothered players and experts. After the low-scoring game between Sri Lanka and South Africa earlier this week, ICC were fumed about the drop-in pitch used at the New York venue and for the poor outfield condition. The apex body later acknowledged the substandard condition and said that they are striving to "remedy" the issue for the remaining matches.

The ICC said, "The pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted. The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches."