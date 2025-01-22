‘Virat Kohli never accepts defeat…’: Ex-IND captain told to ‘forget what happened in Tests’ ahead of Champions Trophy

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif backed Virat Kohli to turn up big in the upcoming Champions Trophy in Dubai despite his recent sluggish form in red-ball cricket. The batting maestro endured a tough red-ball seasons where he lacked consistency with the bat against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia. His weakness on the outside off stump delivery was well exploited by the Australian pacers Down Under as he kept getting out in similar fashion - edging the ball behind stumps to wicketkeeper or slip cordon. India's Virat Kohli prepares to bat during a practice session.(AFP)

Kaif pointed out Kohli's incredible record in the 50-over format and advised him to forget what happened in the Test season and look to contribute to the upcoming Champions Trophy.

"Virat Kohli never accepts defeat and always makes a comeback. Don’t write him off in white ball cricket, the picture is far from over because he has 50 ODI tons to his name and nearly 13,000 runs in ODIs. So, forget what happened in Tests," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Kohli had an extraordinary 2023 ODI World Cup, where he broke several records during his stellar 765-run campaign 95.62 average.

Kaif further recalled Kohli's T20I century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

"He plays differently in white ball. The last time Virat Kohli played in Dubai, he scored an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls against Afghanistan and smashed six sixes in his innings. His form was excellent and he loves playing in Dubai so, I expect him to do well with the bat in the Champions Trophy," he added.

The former India cricketer said that if Kohli starts the tournament on a positive note, then there will be no stopping him after that.

If he scores well in the opening game, then he will keep scoring runs, I can take that guarantee. Virat Kohli white ball me ek betaaj badshah hai (Virat Kohli is an uncrowned king in white ball cricket). The era has not ended, it will continue," he added.

Virat Kohli Kohli to play Ranji Trophy

Meanwhile, Kohli is set to play his first Ranji Trophy game since 2012 after making himself available for Delhi's tie against Railways scheduled here from January 30.

Kohli could not make it for Delhi's upcoming away clash against Saurashtra, beginning on January 23, due to a neck sprain but he has communicated to DDCA that he is available for the team's last league match of the Ranji Trophy.