Virat Kohli on the field persona disclosed by Siraj in bare confession: ‘Opposition enemy for him. Off the field he…’

Mohammed Siraj shared a particular aspect he learnt while playing with Virat Kohli, whom he has often referred to as his elder brother. Siraj shared a great camaraderie with Kohli, both on and off the field. The premier paceman flourished in IPL under Virat Kohli's leadership at Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Siraj spent seven years with RCB, representing the franchise from 2018 to 2024, before being released ahead of last season and signed by the Gujarat Titans in the auction. Mohammed Siraj revealed one particular thing he learnt from Virat Kohli.(AP)

Siraj highlighted how Virat Kohli’s fearless attitude shaped his own game. He noted that while Kohli is calm off the field, his fierce on-field aggression turns every contest into a battle. Siraj credited this mindset for fueling his bowling intensity and strengthening their bond during years together at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"I have learned this one particular thing from Virat Kohli, and that is his fighting approach in the game. Off the field, he would be talking very nicely, but on the ground, the opposition is the enemy for him. I like this thing about him. And my bowling comes from aggression. If I do not show that on the ground, I would not be able to bowl well. I have been with Virat Kohli in RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and have had a good bonding with him. Fast bowlers should have aggression on the field, and Virat Kohli has more aggression on the field than the bowlers," Siraj told RevSportz.

“Have learned to take crowd support from Virat”

Siraj recounted the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, when India had set a target of 374 runs for the hosts. He mentioned that a strong partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook had created a brief shoulder-dropping moment for the team.

"But then, I encouraged everyone, and we went ahead to get the upper hand in the form of the wicket of Root. I have also learned to take crowd support from Virat. Support of the crowd, for a bowler, can make a big difference and get the bowler flying with confidence," he added.

Siraj finished the series as India’s top wicket-taker with 23 dismissals, including two five-wicket hauls. His standout performance came at The Oval, where, in tandem with Prasidh Krishna, he transformed the game by reducing England from 301/4 to 367 all out. Siraj’s decisive five-for sealed a thrilling win, leaving the hosts just six runs adrift.