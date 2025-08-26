Virat Kohli late in wishing Cheteshwar Pujara, but his tribute shows why he at No. 4 wouldn't be dangerous without Pujji

Former India Test skipper Virat Kohli congratulated Cheteshwar Pujara on his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. The red-ball specialists played a pivotal role during Kohli's dominance as Test skipper, holding the fort for the team on numerous occasions at the number 3 spot. Virat Kohli posted a farewell not for Cheteshwar Pujara on his Instagram story.(Action Images via Reuters)

Pujara leaves behind a remarkable legacy in Indian cricket. With 7,195 runs in 103 Tests at an average of 43.60, he is India’s eighth-highest run-getter in the format. His dominance extended to the domestic circuit, where he piled up 21,301 runs in first-class cricket, cementing his reputation as one of the finest red-ball specialists of his era.

The former India skipper posted an Instagram story for Pujara a couple of days later after his retirement.

Kohli credited Pujara for playing a significant role in his career, noting that his presence at number 3 often made things easier for him when he walked in to bat at number 4.

“Thank you for making my job easier at 4 pujji. You've had an amazing career. Congratulations and wish you the best for what's ahead. God bless you @cheteshwar_pujara,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

Pujara had a monumental role in India's maiden series win over Australia in 2018-19 under Kohli's captaincy. The former number 3 batter scored 521 runs in seven innings and was also named Player of the Series.

He excelled at wearing down opposition bowlers and occupying the crease for long periods, a skill most evident during the back-to-back tours of Australia in 2018 and 2021, where he was instrumental in India’s consecutive series triumphs Down Under.

The 37-year-old, the technically sound right-hander, made his Test debut against Australia in Bengaluru in 2010 and went on to play a key role in several memorable red-ball triumphs over the Aussies. Meanwhile, he was dropped from the India Test team after the 2023 World Test Championship Final.

"Cheteshwar Pujara instrumental in Virat Kohli’s runs"

Ashwin echoed Kohli’s sentiments on Pujara, highlighting that the former Saurashtra batter played a crucial role in enabling the former skipper's run-scoring success.

“What did Cheteshwar Pujara stand for in Indian cricket? I said his contributions are no less than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Obviously, a lot of people talk about their contributions. The attention is not there. Not every cricketer gets the attention, but that does not mean their contribution is any less. Pujara's contribution at No.3, believe it or not, was instrumental in helping Virat Kohli also make a lot of his runs,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.