Virat Kohli only India cricketer not to celebrate Rachin Ravindra wicket; not-out decision sparks on-air debate

New Zealand, led by Tom Latham, continues to dominate India in the ongoing first Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After bundling out the hosts for 46, New Zealand have put up a spirited show with the bat in hand. Left-handed batter Rachin Ravindra has been the top-scorer for the BlackCaps as he scored his first ton in India, in the longest format. However, drama unfolded in the second session, once again causing a huge debate over Decision Review System (DRS). India's Virat Kohli after the end of play on the second day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024(PTI)

On the first ball of the 89th over, there was a contentious call. Team India went up for an appeal after the ball went past Rachin Ravindra's outside edge. Dhruv Jurel caught the ball confidently, and on-field umpire Michael Gough gave the verdict as out.

After deliberation with Ajaz Patel, who was at the non-striker's end, Ravindra hesitantly went up for a review. There was a little spike on UltraEdge but it was one frame after the ball had passed the bat. Third umpire Richard Illingworth said he could see a little daylight and hence, he overturned the decision and Ravindra got a big reprieve.

DRS decision leads to huge debate on commentary

As soon as the verdict was announced, Harsha Bhogle and Ian Smith, who were on commentary at that time, gave their opinion on the same. Harsha Bhogle recalled the time when he read a piece written by former ICC Elite Umpire, Simon Taufel.

"Read an article from Simon Tauffel, who said if there is a spike one frame after it has passed the bat, it is still acceptable to the third umpire," said Bhogle on air.

It was then that Ian Smith asked the viewers to put their focus on Virat Kohli, who was positioned at the first slip. As soon as the replays were played, one can clearly see Virat Kohli not celebrating at all.

Harsha Bhogle then said that if "there is a list of most expressive people" in the world, then Virat Kohli would be at top. Citing this fact, Harsha Bhogle called Ian Smith's observation as "great".

Speaking of the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand, the latter were bundled out for 402 in the first innings, gaining an impressive lead of 356 runs.

Rachin Ravindra top-scored for the Kiwis as he played a knock of 134 runs off just 157 balls. The left-handed batter's innings was studded with 13 fours and four sixes.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he returned with a three-wicket haul.