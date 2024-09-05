Virat Kohli pays three times more tax than costliest IPL star's price, double than Dhoni: 6 cricketers feature in list
Virat Kohli paid a whopping ₹66 crore as taxes in the last financial year, which is the most by any Indian sportsperson, reported Fortune India.
Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was the highest-taxpaying sportsperson in the country in the financial year 2023-24, according to a list released by Fortune India. The report claimed Kohli, one of the top sporting icons of India, paid ₹66 crore in FY24. The amount is roughly three times more than the selling price of IPL's costliest player, Mitchell Starc ( ₹24.75 crore).
Overall, he ranked fifth among celebrity taxpayers, following actors Shah Rukh Khan ( ₹92 crore), Vijay ( ₹80 crore), Salman Khan ( ₹75), and Amitabh Bachchan (71 crore).
Kohli, who is currently on a break from cricketing duties after playing in the ODI series against Sri Lanka last month, was way ahead of other sporting personalities on India's list of highest-tax-paying celebrities.
The next best sporting icon on the list was the legendary MS Dhoni. The two-time World Cup-winning former India skipper paid ₹38 crore in the last financial year to claim the seventh spot. Dhoni, despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, continues to be one of the highest-earning Indian sportspersons. He now only features in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings. There is, however, no clarity yet on his participation in the next season.
After Kohli and Dhoni, Mast Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is the only other Indian sportsperson to feature in the top 10 of the highest taxpayers' list. The legendary cricketer, who still holds the records for scoring the most runs in ODIs and Tests, the most centuries in both formats and is the world's only cricketer to play 200 Test matches, paid a total sum of ₹28 crore as tax in FY24.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who also served as the BCCI president not too long is 12th on the list. Ganguly paid ₹23 core as taxes.
The list also features current Indian team stars Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. All-rounder Hardik paid tax worth ₹13 crore while wicketkeeper-batter Pant, who is eyeing to make a Test comeback after a long injury layoff, paid ₹10 crore as taxes.
Full list of highest taxpaying Indian celebrities
Shah Rukh Khan- ₹92 crore
'Talapathy' Vijay- ₹80 crore
Salman Khan- ₹75 crore
Amitabh Bachchan- ₹71 crore
Virat Kohli- ₹66 crore
Ajay Devgn- ₹42 crore
Mahendra Singh Dhoni- ₹38 crore
Ranbir Kapoor- ₹36 crore
Sachin Tendulkar- ₹28 crore
Hrithik Roshan- ₹28 crore
Kapil Sharma- ₹26 crore
Sourav Ganguly- ₹23 crore
Kareena Kapoor- ₹20 crore
Shahid Kapoor- ₹14 crore
Mohanlal- ₹14 crore
Allu Arjun- ₹14 crore
Hardik Pandya- ₹13 crore
Kiara Advani- ₹12 crore
Katrina Kaif- ₹11 crore
Pankaj Tripathi- ₹11 crore
Amir Khan- ₹10 crore
Rishabh Pant- ₹10 crore