 Virat Kohli pays three times more tax than costliest IPL star's price, double than Dhoni: 6 cricketers feature in list | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli pays three times more tax than costliest IPL star's price, double than Dhoni: 6 cricketers feature in list

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 05, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Virat Kohli paid a whopping ₹66 crore as taxes in the last financial year, which is the most by any Indian sportsperson, reported Fortune India.

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was the highest-taxpaying sportsperson in the country in the financial year 2023-24, according to a list released by Fortune India. The report claimed Kohli, one of the top sporting icons of India, paid 66 crore in FY24. The amount is roughly three times more than the selling price of IPL's costliest player, Mitchell Starc ( 24.75 crore).

Virat Kohli pays three times more tax than costliest IPL star's price, double than Dhoni: 5 cricketers feature in list
Virat Kohli pays three times more tax than costliest IPL star's price, double than Dhoni: 5 cricketers feature in list

Overall, he ranked fifth among celebrity taxpayers, following actors Shah Rukh Khan ( 92 crore), Vijay ( 80 crore), Salman Khan ( 75), and Amitabh Bachchan (71 crore).

Kohli, who is currently on a break from cricketing duties after playing in the ODI series against Sri Lanka last month, was way ahead of other sporting personalities on India's list of highest-tax-paying celebrities.

The next best sporting icon on the list was the legendary MS Dhoni. The two-time World Cup-winning former India skipper paid 38 crore in the last financial year to claim the seventh spot. Dhoni, despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, continues to be one of the highest-earning Indian sportspersons. He now only features in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings. There is, however, no clarity yet on his participation in the next season.

After Kohli and Dhoni, Mast Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is the only other Indian sportsperson to feature in the top 10 of the highest taxpayers' list. The legendary cricketer, who still holds the records for scoring the most runs in ODIs and Tests, the most centuries in both formats and is the world's only cricketer to play 200 Test matches, paid a total sum of 28 crore as tax in FY24.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who also served as the BCCI president not too long is 12th on the list. Ganguly paid 23 core as taxes.

The list also features current Indian team stars Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. All-rounder Hardik paid tax worth 13 crore while wicketkeeper-batter Pant, who is eyeing to make a Test comeback after a long injury layoff, paid 10 crore as taxes.

Full list of highest taxpaying Indian celebrities

Shah Rukh Khan- 92 crore

'Talapathy' Vijay- 80 crore

Salman Khan- 75 crore

Amitabh Bachchan- 71 crore

Virat Kohli- 66 crore

Ajay Devgn- 42 crore

Mahendra Singh Dhoni- 38 crore

Ranbir Kapoor- 36 crore

Sachin Tendulkar- 28 crore

Hrithik Roshan- 28 crore

Kapil Sharma- 26 crore

Sourav Ganguly- 23 crore

Kareena Kapoor- 20 crore

Shahid Kapoor- 14 crore

Mohanlal- 14 crore

Allu Arjun- 14 crore

Hardik Pandya- 13 crore

Kiara Advani- 12 crore

Katrina Kaif- 11 crore

Pankaj Tripathi- 11 crore

Amir Khan- 10 crore

Rishabh Pant- 10 crore

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On