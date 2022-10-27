Virat Kohli picks India and West Indies legends as greatest cricketers of all time

Having recently put in a Man of the Match performance vs Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli has decided to join the debate and pick his greatest cricketers of all time. Speaking to Star Sports, the former India captain was asked about his greatest cricketers of all time. "Sachin Tendulkar and Vivian Richards", he simply replied, without taking any time to think about his answer.

India defeated Pakistan in their opener in Melbourne, by four wickets. Chasing a target of 160 runs, India reached 160 for six in 20 overs, with Kohli smacking an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls. He also slammed six fours and four sixes during his blitz. Hardik Pandya also played a crucial knock of 40 runs off 37 balls, packed with a four and two sixes. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf bagged two wickets each, Naseem Shah scalped a dismissal.

Initially, Pakistan posted 159 for eight in 20 overs. Shan Masood played an unbeaten knock of 52 runs off 42 balls, with five fours. Iftikhar Ahmed also played a crucial knock of 51 runs off 34 balls, with two fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh bagged a three-wicket haul in his maiden World Cup, with Hardik also taking three wickets. On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami also grabbed a dismissal each.

After the match, Kohli said, "It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts."

"The first one was back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support", he further added. India face Netherlands in their upcoming fixture on Thursday in Sydney, and will be aiming to build on their win.

