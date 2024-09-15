'Virat Kohli played under my captaincy. Why don't they talk about it?': Politician turns heads with staggering claim

Indian politician Tejashwi Yadav, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Saturday, garnered attention on social media after making a staggering revelation on his cricketing journey, where he claimed that he had once captained modern-era legend Virat Kohli. Tejashwi Yadav (R) featured in seven domestic matches and got picked for the Indian Premier League

In an interview with Zee, Tejashwi rued that his cricketing career has been forgotten despite him featuring in seven domestic matches and getting picked for the Indian Premier League. In fact, he further claimed that many current Indian players have been in teammates, including former captain Virat Kohli.

"I was a cricketer and no one talks about it. Virat Kohli played in my captaincy -did anyone ever talk about it? Why don't they do so? As a professional, I played a good cricket. Many Team India players are my batchmates. I had to quit as my both ligaments were fractured. Let it be," he said during the interview which went viral on social media.

Tejashwi played in one First-Class match, two List-A games, and four T20s for Jharkhand, scoring 37 runs and picking one wicket. He made his professional debut in 2009 in a T20 match against Tripura and played his last in February 2010 in a List A game against the same opposition.

The 34-year-old RJD leader was also picked by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in IPL in the inaugural season of 2008 and remained part of the franchise till 2012 but did not feature in a single game.

Kohli set for India return in Bangladesh Test

Kohli, who last wore an Indian jersey in early August during the ODI tour of Sri Lanka, will be back in action next week in the Test series against Bangladesh at home. He is currently in Chennai, which will host the opening game of the two-match series, for an Indian camp along with the rest of the players picked for the first Test.

India, the current leaders in the World Test Championship points table, will aim to maintain their impeccable home streak with a whitewash against Bangladesh and strengthen their chances to make the WTC final for the third straight time.