Virat Kohli poses with ‘cool cat’ at practice, wife Anushka Sharma comments with adorable reply- SEE PICTURES

India's Test and ODI skipper Virat Kohli is currently enjoying a short break with wife Anushka Sharma and his family in Mumbai. After playing non-stop cricket for more than 5 months, Kohli decided to skip the India-New Zealand T20I series and will join the team in the second Test. But when you're Virat Kohli, you're always in the news. This time, it's because “cool cat” at practice a

Kohli, despite not featuring for the national side currently, has begun training with India's Test squad at The Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai. On Tuesday morning, the modern-day great took to his social media handles to share a couple of pictures with a cat.

Replying to the picture, Anushka Sharma commented “Hello billi”.

Meanwhile, former bowling coach Bharat Arun, while speaking in an interview with Bharat Arun, revealed interesting anecdotes from the relationship Kohli and former India skipper MS Dhoni shared during the latter's playing days.

“Ravi (Shastri) told the importance of having a senior member like Dhoni in the team. It was about giving a lot of respect. and he would definitely help him. Kohli understood that. of course. and it was a seamless transition."

"You could see the respect in the way Kohli would often let Dhoni handle little details and prowl on the boundary in ODIs. That kind of stuff can’t have happened without trust and respect. And Dhoni also saw he was given the space and responded so well.”

India and New Zealand will face off in the 1st Test in Kanpur, beginning on November 25, Thursday.