Virat Kohli posts 2011 WC final photo and IPL candid in brilliant birthday wish for MS Dhoni

The wishes continue to pour on MS Dhoni's 41st birthday. Dhoni’s successor as Indian captain, Virat Kohli, became one of the latest to wish the legendary captain on his birthday. Kohli took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message for the captain under whom he made his international debut in formats. Kohli, who is currently in England with the Indian side, preparing for the T20I series, posted two photographs from the vault - one after the 2011 World Cup victory another one from the IPL.

“A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect alwayyys. Happy birthday skip,” Kohli wrote.

A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. 🇮🇳 You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always.



Happy birthday skip 🎂@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/kIxdmrEuGP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2022

The respect between Kohli and Dhoni has always been of the highest order, with Kohli always thankful for how his senior partner guided him through his early years in international cricket, and helped him understand what it takes to captain a team which represents a country as cricket-crazy as India. Dhoni handed over the Test captaincy to Kohli in December 2014, after which the Indian team has gone from strength to strength in the format, before relinquishing his duties as limited-overs captain in early 2017, following the best year of Kohli’s career.

Together, Kohli and Dhoni contributed to the 2011 ODI World Cup win as well as the 2013 Champions Trophy. Many Indian fans would have wished for more silverware, but together the two players have created a legacy for Indian cricket in which both have played a significant role. Their leadership, fitness and intensity has become the foundation for success.

As well as great teammates with India throughout their tenure, where they were recognized as two of the best chasers in international cricket, Dhoni and Kohli have also been healthy rivals in the IPL, captaining the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Kohli might not have as much success in the IPL as Dhoni, but both have taken to their cities like second homes, becoming synonymous with those IPL franchises.

