Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Suresh Raina leads wishes, shares heartwarming note as former India captain turns 41

Suresh Raina led the birthday wishes for India's most successful captain MS Dhoni as the Ranchi-born turned 41 on Thursday (July 7). The two Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icons have shared a great camaraderie during their playing days. In fact, both Raina and Dhoni announced their international retirement on the same day – August 15 – two years ago. Also Read | MS Dhoni turns 41: Five bold moves by MSD that changed Indian cricket forever

It was in 2011 that Dhoni dispatched a six off Nuwan Kulasekara to send the ball into the stands, presenting Indian fans with a memory worth revisiting throughout their lives. It was the first instance of India lifting the World Cup in 28 years. Cut to the present, Dhoni still remains a fan favourite and huge crowd puller. He was last seen in action during the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he led the Chennai outfit.

Raina, who has contributed handsomely to the Chennai-based team's success in the competition, shared a special birthday note for Dhoni. "Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you Mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead! @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni" he wrote along with a heartwarming video on Twitter.

Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead! @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3uABWFIlnO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2022

Dhoni, who made his international debut in December 2004 against Bangladesh, went on to play 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is. Under his captaincy, India also climbed to the top of Test rankings and won the Test mace. He led CSK to four IPL titles, only second to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the lucrative T20 league.

Dhoni's last international game turned out to be the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand. He was run out to Martin Guptill’s direct hit, which also ended India’s hopes of reaching the final.

While Dhoni signed off from international cricket in 2020, he announced his retirement from Test cricket after the final day of the third Test at the MCG during India's tour of Australia in 2014-15. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel had revealed how the dressing room and Raina in particular, reacted to Dhoni's sudden decision.

"He announced it the next day itself, on the evening of the second day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The atmosphere had changed. Everyone was quiet and Ravi (Shastri) bhai called for a meeting. 'Everybody… we have to make an announcement. Mahi is retiring',"Axar told actor, television and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur on his famous YouTube Show Breakfast with Champions'.

(Suresh) Raina started crying. I was like 'What just happened? Everyone around me was tearing up. I was in another world, 'What just happened? What is going on?'"

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also extended wishes to Dhoni. “Till the time full stop doesn't come, a sentence isn't completed. Till the time Dhoni is at the crease, match isn't completed. Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B'day to a gem of a person & player, MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha," he tweeted.

Till the time full stop doesn't come,a sentence isn't completed. Till the time Dhoni is at the crease,match isn't completed.

Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B'day to a gem of a person & player,MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/qGFhpcP5so — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2022

"An idol & an inspiration 👏 👏 Here's wishing @msdhoni - former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👍" wrote the BCCI.

An idol & an inspiration 👏 👏



Here's wishing @msdhoni - former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👍 pic.twitter.com/uxfEoPU4P9 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2022

Just one day before his 41st birthday, Dhoni was spotted in attendance at the Wimbledon 2022. The official Twitter handle of Wimbledon shared the picture of Dhoni watching the match and captioned the post: "An Indian icon watching on 🇮🇳​"

