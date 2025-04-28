Virat Kohli gets return gift after RCB icon puts a smile on Rajkumar Sharma's face despite DC beaten on home ground

Every time Virat Kohli plays a cricket match in Delhi, it's almost as if the entire city comes together for one big carnival. When Kohli played a Test match against Australia in 2023, the visuals of Kohli unable to control his excitement after his favourite 'Chhole Kulche' was delivered to him in the dressing room were a sight to behold. More recently, when Kohli played his first Ranji Trophy match in 13 years for Delhi, taking on Railways. People from Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and even Sonipat had rushed to the Arun Jaitley Stadium to catch a glimpse their local hero turned biggest superstar of world cricket. So much so that when Kohli walked out to bat and smashed his first boundary, the decibel levels went through the roof. And when Kohli was dismissed, the stadium started to empty itself. Rajkumar Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli at the Arjun Jaitley Stadium(Screengrab)

Similarly, the stadium was in all its glory last evening, despite local boy Kohli playing for the opposition team. Loyalties were divided. While most cheered for the Capitals, some Delhi faithful got behind Kohli as if he were playing for the Red and Blue. That Kohli put up a show in front of his 'home crowd' was a treat for the locals. Kohli's fifty – his sixth of the season – wasn't an explosive innings per se, but enough to get the job done. Kohli's brilliant presence of mind helped RCB chase down 163, winning the contest by six wickets, and sure enough, while Krunal Pandya's unbeaten 73 off 47 was the dealbreaker, the platform was set by Kohli's 51.

Also Read: Virat Kohli confronts KL Rahul during RCB chase as heated exchange erupts, DC keeper retaliates

As Kohli enjoyed the perfect homecoming, a renowned face was in attendance to watch the match – his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma. After the game, Kohli touched Sharma's feet, putting a bright smile on the Dronacharya award winner's face. Sharma playfully punched Kohli in his abs as a return gift, capping off the warm reunion.

Watch the clip below:

The Virat Kohli vibe in Delhi

Kohli created a different vibe in the lead-up to the match. The crowd gathered even before Kohli entered the stadium, and once he did, the Arun Jaitley stadium erupted. As Kohli entered the ground for some throwdowns and knocking, he touched it and sought its blessings. Each time he walked in front of the Virat Kohli Pavilion – the stand named after him – the sight gave goosebumps. Long before it became the Arun Jaitley Stadium, this used to be the legendary Feroz Shah Kotla, where Kohli grew up playing his cricket, where, in every step of the way, Rajkumar Sharma was around to see him through and show him the ropes.

Also Read: 'Need to have professionalism. People are forgetting...', Virat Kohli hits back at critics again year after Gavaskar row

Virat's father, Prem Kohli, took him to Rajkumar in May 1998. 27 years later, their bond remains as strong. Not too long ago, when Kohli enjoyed a stunning Champions Trophy campaign, scoring a century against Pakistan in Dubai, he called Rajkumar, who, in the middle of a live interview, stopped the broadcast to answer his call. Last year, Rajkumar was the first individual close to either Virat or Anushka to confirm that the Kohli family will soon relocate to London for good. In December, Sharma confirmed that it's only a matter of time before Virat, Anushka, and their kids Vamika and Akaay move out of the country.