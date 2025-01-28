Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy return in Delhi vs Railways match unlikely to be aired or live-streamed

Former India captain Virat Kohli is all set to make a return to domestic cricket after 12 years with the 36-year-old to feature in Delhi's final Ranji Trophy group match against Railways. The game, part of theElite Group D fixture, will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on January 28. While DDCA announced free tickets for spectators at the venue as part of a special arrangement to catch the India star live in action, the match is unlikely to receive telecast or live-streaming coverage. India's Virat Kohli hits a boundary during day two of the fifth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The SCG in Sydney on January 4(AFP)

Kohli missed out on the match against Saurashtra last week as the India batter suffered from a neck injury. However, on Monday, he was officially named in the Ayush Badoni-led Delhi squad for the match against Railways. It will be his first appearance in domestic cricket since playing the Ranji match against Uttar Pradesh at Ghaziabad's Mohan Nagar in 2012.

While Kohli's return makes the Delhi game one of the most high-profile matches in recent times, fans won't be able to catch the live streaming of the match as there is currently no provision for broadcasting the marquee clash.

"We don't know if BCCI will make any last-minute arrangements since Kohli is playing but we haven't been intimated anything about the broadcast of this game. Normally all big centres get one live game allotted (TV or streaming). We had a game against Tamil Nadu which was aired live. The roster for broadcast is set months in advance," a DDCA official in the know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Why Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy return match won't be aired or live-streamed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) picked three broadcast slots for the final round of Ranji Trophy group games - Karnataka vs. Haryana, Bengal vs. Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir vs. Baroda. While Rohit Sharma's return to domestic cricket in Mumbai's match against Jammu and Kashmir last week did get televised, the decision was supposedly taken by the BCCI much earlier with a PTI report claiming that the India captain's involvement in the game was purely coincidental.

Even if the BCCI decides to make arrangements for live streaming in the next 48 hours, it will be a logistical challenge, requiring a multi-camera setup and the delegation of a crew.