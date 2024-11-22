Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin deliver powerful speech while handing debut caps to Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana

Team India's stalwarts Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin were part of a special moment ahead of the first day's play in the opening Test in Perth. The duo handed debut caps to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana; it was a moment of dreams realized for the two youngsters as they made their Test debuts on Australian soil. Former India captain Kohli handed Nitish his maiden Test cap, while veteran off-spinner Ashwin presented the honor to Rana. Virat Kohli hands Nitish Kumar Reddy his debut cap in Perth(BCCI)

Following the end of the day's play, BCCI posted a video of the duo's speech for the newcomers as they made their entry to the longest format of the game. Kohli, in his speech, lauded Nitish's work ethic and stated that the whole team will be supporting him.

"We got two debutantes. I have the honour to present it to the first. Nitish, you worked hard to get here, and I know looking at you, observing you, your perseverance going through training, practice everything.

“This is the day you’re always going to remember and really enjoy this moment, regardless of what’s happening, it’s a big five-match series. So you will need to have that belief. Needless to say, we will all back you. We will all be behind you. Big congratulations to you and your family. Cap number 315 again,” said Kohli.

Watch:

Earlier, stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah redeemed himself after a surprising decision to bat first on a lively Perth surface, delivering a breathtaking spell that left Australia reeling at 67 for 7. Bumrah’s fiery opening burst helped India stage a stunning comeback following a dismal batting performance on the opening day of the first Test.

The much-anticipated clash, touted as a battle between two struggling batting units, lived up to expectations as 17 wickets fell—marking a rare occurrence in seven decades of Test cricket on Australian soil. Bumrah’s choice to bat on a green track that offered significant seam movement and awkward bounce raised eyebrows, but the Indian batting lineup couldn’t back the decision, failing to adapt to challenging conditions.

Despite the struggles with the bat, Bumrah’s spell ensured India clawed back into the contest, showcasing his brilliance as a leader and spearhead of the bowling attack.