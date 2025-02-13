Virat Kohli reacts after RCB choose Rajat Patidar over him as new captain for IPL 2025: 'I’ve done it for many years…’

There were speculations about Virat Kohli returning as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain, but the franchise, in an official announcement, confirmed Rajat Patidar as their leader ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. And no one was happier than Kohli himself. The former RCB and India captain said he would be right behind Patidar and provide all the guidance that the right-handed batter needs to lay hands on that elusive IPL title. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar(RCB-X)

"Rajat, firstly I want to congratulate you. Wish you all the very best. Thank you for the way you have grown in this franchise and the way you have performed. You have really made a place in the hearts of all the fans of RCB all over India. And they get really excited to watch you play. So, this is very well deserved. And to tell you that myself and the other team members will be right behind you. And you will have all our support to grow into this role," said Kohli in a video message at the press conference.

Kohli, who captained RCB for nine years and led them to the 2016 finals —only the second time in the franchise's history—decided to quit ahead of IPL 2022. The legendary cricketer said goodbye to leadership duties in international and franchise cricket to manage his workload.

Kohli said Rajat Patidar has earned the right to captain RCB. "Of course, it's a big responsibility. I've done this for many years. And Faf's done it for the last few years. And to be seen as the guy who will take this franchise forward, I'm sure it's a huge honour for you. And I'm very, very happy for you. You have earned the right to be in this position. And I'm sure you'll grow from strength to strength. I've seen Rajat evolve as a player over the last couple of years. He's got the chance to play for India," he added.

Patidar was among RCB's retained players before last year's mega auction and has the experience of leading Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (ODI).

‘Rajat Patidar will always do what is best for RCB’: Kohli

The 31-year-old, who signed up with the franchise in 2022, guided Madhya Pradesh to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final where they lost to Mumbai by five wickets last year.

The right-hander was also the second-highest run-getter in the premier domestic T20 tournament, behind Ajinkya Rahane, scoring 428 from 10 matches at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 186.08.

Kohli urged the fans to get behind Patidar, who will always do what is best for the team.

"His game has improved many levels in the last couple of years. The way he has led his state team as well. And the responsibility that he's taken. And he's shown everyone that he has what it takes to lead this amazing franchise. And I just wish him all the very best. And I would request all the fans to show him absolute support. Get right behind him. And know that he will always and always do what's best for the team, what's best for this franchise. And we must all get together and support him. Regardless of what happens, the most important thing is the team. And the most important thing is the franchise. And we all have a responsibility to work towards the growth of this amazing team and this amazing franchise. Sending my best wishes to him. And sending all the fans lots of love. And looking forward to see you all soon. And looking forward to have Rajat start off the season with a bang."