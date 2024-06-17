Virat Kohli reacts as Anushka Sharma shares Team India star's footprint in heartwarming father's day post

On the occasion of Father's Day on June 17, Indian actor Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt post on Instagram dedicated to her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. The post featured a charming picture of painted footprints, accompanied by a loving note. The couple, who are parents to two children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay, shared the special moment with fans as Anushka wrote, "How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling. We love you @virat.kohli." Anushka Sharma shared a heartwarming post for Virat Kohli(Instagram/File)

Kohli responded to the touching post with a heart emoticon.

The couple had their second child earlier this year in March, as they welcomed a baby boy, Akaay. Kohli had remained unavailable for the Test series against England, which spanned January to March, as he remained with Anushka. He made a return to competitive cricket later in March with the Indian Premier League, where he ended as the season's highest run-getter.

Anushka also made her first public appearance during a Royal Challengers Bengaluru match, as she cheered for Kohli's side from the stands.

Anushka also joined Kohli in the United States to support the Indian team during the ongoing T20 World Cup. On June 20, she was seen posing for a picture in the stands with Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Rohit Sharma, and Dhanashree Verma, wife of Yuzvendra Chahal, among others.

Kohli's tournament so far

It has been a quiet tournament for Virat Kohli; contrary to his IPL heroics, the star Indian batter has struggled throughout the side's three matches in the T20 World Cup. Failing to breach double figures so far, Kohli has only five runs across the tournament and will be aiming at making a strong comeback as India prepare for the Super Eight stage in the West Indies.

The team qualified for the next round with wins over Ireland, arch-rivals Pakistan, and the United States. India's match against Canada was washed out in Florida. Interestingly, the USA were the second team to book a berth in the Super Eight from the group, with Pakistan being eliminated; Babar Azam's men had faced a shock Super Over defeat at the hands of the hosts in Texas.