Virat Kohli received role clarity in T20Is in Cape Town meeting with Agarkar ahead of Afghanistan series: Report

Concerns have been raised over the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli into the T20I scheme of things, just five months before the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and the West Indies. Their conservative approach to the game's shortest format was heavily criticised as India incurred a forgettable group-stage exit in the 2021 T20 World Cup and failed to end their ICC trophy drought in 2022 with a semifinal knockout against England. India, over the course of the last 14 months, seemed to have moved on to explore other options in the format, and despite the fresh talents proving their worth, selectors fell back on the two veterans, as they were named for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Virat Kohli has been named in the 16-man squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Even for Kohli, who has been a prolific run-getter in the format, at least what the IPL numbers have reflected for the past few seasons, a significant drawback was outlined as experts and veterans weighed in on his T20I return. It has been his numbers against the spin variety through the middle overs that has been concerning. Since 2020, Kohli has managed to record a strike rate of just 116.27 between overs 7 and 16, scoring a boundary every 10.6 balls. The numbers drop further when up against a spinner - strike rate of 105.53 with a boundary every two and a half over.

It has, however, been reported by Cricbuzz that Kohli received clarity over his role in the T20I format as India continue to build towards the World Cup in June. It happened during a meeting with chief of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, who had travelled to Cape Town at the start of this month, ahead of the second Test against South Africa.

The report further revealed that there is no surety over whether Agarkar had a similar conversation with Rohit as well, but the former India cricketer did have a word with head coach Rahul Dravid over India's planning for the T20 World Cup.

The Indian players are expected to assemble in Mohali on the morning of January 10. The opening game of the series will be played on Thursday.