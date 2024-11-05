Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's 'attitude' questioned after New Zealand flop show; told 'they're at the backend' by Warner

The forms of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are turning out to be a huge headache for India heading into the Test series in Australia, and David Warner reckons the two premier batters need to be firing on all cylinders if the Men in Blue are to retain the prized Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India have not dropped a Test series to Australia in 10 years, and have been in possession of the BGT since 2017. India have not only beaten Australia at home twice but also triumphed over them Down Under in 2018/19 and 2020/21. However, the upcoming five-match series promises to be a big Test for Team India, with Mohammed Shami injured and Rohit-Kohli not being in the best of nicks. India's Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli during a practice session(PTI)

In six innings, Kohli averaged 15.50 and tallied just 93 runs in the three-Test against New Zealand, which India lost 0-3. Rohit's 91 aren't any better at 15.16, and with reports that the India captain may miss the series opener in Perth starting November 22, things only appear to be getting a lot worse for the touring Indian team. The Indian squad picked for the BGT is full of promise, with plenty of youngsters packing a punch. However, Warner feels it all boils down to how Kohli and Rohit respond to the Aussie challenge. They may be 36 and 37, respectively, but they can really open up the series.

"It's about using the crease; they are coming a bit wider and angling it in; bringing those slip cordons into play. I think time and again we have had some success in India and in Australia. But those two there hold the key to how India are going to go. Young opening batter Jaiswal as well… he's a talent. First time here; he likes to play the drive on the up so that will bring out the slips into play as well, but those two guys… Yes, age is just a number; they are the backend. It's the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Their attitude, if it's on, they are two guys who are hard to stop. It's going to be a big summer for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma," Warner said on Fox Sports.

What's at stake

For the 36-year-old Kohli, this could be his final Test tour of Australia. Having missed most of the previous series, the former India captain will be fuelled by unparalleled motivation. Kohli boasts an impressive Test record against Australia, amassing 2,042 runs from 25 matches, including eight centuries.

Rohit, meanwhile, will recall his dominant performance against Australia in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. This is the same Australian side that handed India two major heartbreaks in 2023 - defeating them in the finals of both the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup. There’s no better opportunity for redemption than this.

Lastly, defeating Australia comprehensively is India's final opportunity to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final. They must win the series with a minimum scoreline of 4-0, without relying on the outcomes of other teams. Anything less simply won't be enough.