Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's SOS to tackle Pakistan ace Shaheen Afridi in Champions Trophy: 'Got an SMS from coach...'

The last time India and Pakistan played an ICC tournament match at the Dubai International Stadium, history was made. It took 29 years, but Pakistan finally beat India in a World Cup match, thrashing them by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup Group stage. A lot of water has flown under the bridge since. India have since beaten Pakistan three more times in World Cup matches, but every time the thought of these two teams locking horns, especially in the UAE comes up, Indians can feel the jitters. Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli want to be fully prepared against Shaheen Afridi(AFP Images)

Hence, in order to prevent any hiccups against Pakistan, the Indian think tank is not letting anything to chance. Shaheen Afridi has always been a bit of pain for the Men in Blue, and hence, to ensure the Pakistan pacer doesn't get on top of the Indian batters, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have summoned a left-arm pacer from the UAE. Shaheen rattled India in Dubai four years ago, dismissing Rohit for a golden duck, KL Rahul for 1 and Kohli for 57. Even at the 2023 Asia Cup, Shaheen picked up 4/35, although the match ended in a draw.

With no room for errors, India are trying to be a step ahead of the opposition ahead of Sunday's blockbuster Champions Trophy clash, for which a domestic bowler, but with a connection to Pakistan – is helping Kohli and Rohit prepare.

"My name is Awais Ahmad and I am a domestic UAE cricketer who bowls left-arm fast. I played for 7 District in the UAE. I have played for three seasons. I have a connection with Pakistan. I belong from the same district at Naseem Shah – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Our coach received an SMS that they need a left-arm fast bowler and he told me that I have to bowl to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. I am very excited about it," he told SportsYaari.

"Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma only informed because they will be up against Shaheen Afridi on Sunday. I can bowl both – in swing and out swing – and hopefully I will be able to try and get them out. Either LBW or bowled. They are players who have achieved everything, they operate at a different level. We are nothing in front of them."

India can't endure a repeat of the 2021 T20 World Cup

The number of similarities India's Champions Trophy campaign has with the 2021 T20 World Cup is uncanny. Even then, India were placed in the same group as Pakistan and New Zealand, and defeats to both up front shoved India on the brink of elimination. It was the first time since the 2012 World Cup that India failed to qualify for the semi-finals of an ICC event.

The good thing for them though is that India and Pakistan have since played each other five times, with Rohit Sharma's team leading 4-1. Despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, India would start favourites given their recent 3-0 hammering of England at home, but Pakistan, who finished runner-up in the tri-series can't be underestimated either.