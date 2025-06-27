Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's unbelievable craze in Sydney: India vs Australia ODI sold out 4 months before series

The buzz around India's white-ball tour of Australia is already hitting fever pitch, with tickets for the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) selling out a staggering four months before the first ball is bowled. Cricket Australia confirmed that all public ticket allocations for the marquee Sydney match and the opening T20I in Canberra have been completely exhausted, underscoring the magnetic appeal of this Indo-Australian rivalry, especially when led by two of the modern greats of the game. India's Rohit Sharma (L) and his teammate Virat Kohli (R) celebrate(AFP)

At the heart of this unprecedented demand lies the enduring star power of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom have transitioned to playing only ODI cricket for India. The limited availability of seeing the two stalwarts together on the field has turned every match they play into a must-see event, and the Sydney ODI will be no exception.

For fans, this ODI isn't just another match – it’s a rare opportunity to watch Rohit and Kohli, two of India’s finest, possibly for one of the last few times on Australian soil. With both players entering the twilight of their illustrious careers, each innings is now part nostalgia, part celebration, and wholly historic.

Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager of Events & Operations, Joel Morrison, acknowledged this sentiment, saying, “We are thrilled to see continued strong engagement amongst the Indian diaspora, driven in no small part by the anticipation of seeing legends like Rohit and Kohli in action. The Sydney ODI has all the ingredients of a blockbuster.”

The overwhelming presence of Indian fans will add to the electric atmosphere. Fan clubs like Bharat Army and Fans India have already snapped up thousands of tickets, turning Australian venues into de facto home grounds for India. Community groups like Brissy Baniyas and the Indian Community of Gold Coast have also contributed to the ticketing frenzy, ensuring colourful crowds and a festive feel across all venues.

The series kicks off on October 19 in Perth and wraps up with the final T20I in Brisbane on November 8. But it’s Sydney – with its history, its packed stands, and its stage set for legends – that promises to deliver the emotional high point of the tour.

With over 90,000 tickets already sold across the series, and every Rohit-Kohli appearance treated as a celebration of an era, this tour is shaping up to be more than just cricket – it’s a farewell chapter in the story of two icons, unfolding in front of packed stadiums and adoring fans.