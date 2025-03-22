Virat Kohli rolls on the floor laughing seeing Shah Rukh Khan dance with Rinku, then joins in to ace Pathaan hook step

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan took the IPL 2025 opening ceremony to new heights by making the legendary Virat Kohli and rising star Rinku Singh dance on the stage before the start of the tournament opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, the IPL 2025 opening ceremony was a spectacular blend of cricket, music, and entertainment, setting the stage for the season opener between KKR and RCB. The ceremony, which began at 6:00 PM IST, featured an impressive lineup of performers, including renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal and Bollywood actress Disha Patani, captivating the packed stadium and millions of viewers worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan dances with Virat Kohli in IPL 2025 opening ceremony

The show-stopping moment, however, came when Shah Rukh invited Kohli on stage. The Badshah of Bollywood chanted 'Kohli, Kohli', leaving the RCB batter embarrassed. After a brief chat with Kohli, Shah Rukh asked KKR batter Rinku Singh to join them on the stage.

"Don't feel left out. And if you wish, you can join us," Shah Rukh told Kohli before breaking into an impromptu dance with Rinku. Kohli went ROFL, seeing Rinku and Shah Rukh dance to a famous song from SRK's movie 'Dunki'.

The jam-packed Eden Gardens crowd was at its loudest when Kohli entered the dance floor. Shah Rukh requested Kohli shake a leg on the title track of the blockbuster movie Pathan, 'Jhoome jo Pathaan'. Kohli not only obliged with a big smile but also matched SRK step by step.

As Kohli and SRK completed the Pathan hook step, the cameras panned to the RCB dugout, where the players could not stop laughing.

Shah Rukh Khan: The Charismatic Host

Shah Rukh Khan took centre stage to launch the IPL 2025 festivities. Dressed in his signature style, he opened the ceremony with a heartfelt and energetic speech, celebrating 18 years of the IPL and thanking cricket fans globally for their unwavering support. His charisma was on full display as he introduced the evening’s performers and set an electrifying tone for the night. SRK’s iconic line, "Party Pathan ke ghar pe rakhoge toh mehman nawazi ke liye Pathan khud aayega aur patake bhi layega," sent the crowd into a frenzy, hinting at the fireworks—both literal and figurative—that would follow.

Shreya Ghoshal’s Soulful Performance

The musical segment of the evening began with the celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who enthralled the audience with a 15-minute performance starting around 6:13 PM IST. Known for her versatility and soulful voice, Ghoshal opened her set with the melodious "Mere Dholna," instantly captivating the Eden Gardens crowd. She followed with a medley of her popular Bollywood hits, including "Ghoomar," "Saami Saami," "Rang De Basanti," and the motivational "Kar Har Maidan Fateh." Each song was accompanied by stunning light effects, elevating the experience as fans sang along in unison. Ghoshal concluded her act with a stirring rendition of "Vande Mataram," a patriotic tribute that resonated deeply with the audience, leaving them charged with emotion and pride. Her performance was a perfect blend of melody and energy, setting a high benchmark for the evening.

Disha Patani’s Electrifying Dance Act

Following Shreya Ghoshal’s soulful set, Bollywood actress Disha Patani took the stage around 6:34 PM IST, bringing a burst of glamour and dynamism to the ceremony. Known for her impeccable dance skills, Patani dazzled in a shimmering silver outfit as she kicked off her performance with the upbeat track "Pagol." Her high-energy choreography, flawless moves, and infectious enthusiasm set the stage ablaze, captivating the audience with every step. She continued with a series of hit numbers, including tracks from her films like "Baaghi 3," blending Bollywood flair with contemporary beats. The crowd roared in appreciation as she seamlessly transitioned between routines, her vibrant presence adding a touch of cinematic magic to the cricketing spectacle. Patani’s performance was a visual treat, perfectly complementing the festive atmosphere of the IPL’s opening night.