Virat Kohli gets embarrassed after Shah Rukh Khan chants 'Kohli Kohli' before KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 opener

India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli was left embarrassed after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan broke out into loud 'Kohli Kohli' chants during the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. SRK introduced Virat Kohli as the 'GOAT' before the former India captain entered the stage. Virat Kohli and SRK chatted during the IPL 2025 opening ceremony. (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

The entire Eden Gardens erupted into loud 'Kohli Kohli' chants, leaving SRK and Virat a few minutes to chat. The reception at the Kolkata Knight Riders' home venue was just too rousing and energetic.

"Virat bhai is the only player who has been associated with just one team in the entirety of the IPL. He is the OG. The GOAT of IPL," said Shah Rukh Khan before asking Kohli to come on the stage. "The king of 22 yards and a billion hearts. Let's hear the loudest for the one and only the GOAT, Mr. Virat Kohli."

Then, SRK broke out into loud 'Kohli Kohli' chants. The Indian star player was seen blushing, and he thanked the Bollywood star. "Thank you, Shah Rukh bhai, for a lovely introduction," said Kohli.

"The bold generation is coming along nicely, but the old generation is still here. Ready to make an impact, still ready to play the game and keep creating memories for these fans," he added.

Kohli and SRK also shook a leg to the uber-popular track 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', and the entire Eden Gardens broke out into huge applause. BCCI President Roger Binny also gave Kohli a special 'IPL 18' memento as the latest edition of the cash-rich league was declared open.

Shah Rukh Khan chats with Rinku Singh

Before the IPL 2025 opener between KKR and RCB, SRK, the co-owner of the Kolkata-based franchise, also chatted with Rinku Singh on the stage, asking him about how the young players are so fearless in their approach.

Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, and Disha Patani performed at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony. SRK hosted the entire event, delivering an opening monologue and later chatting with Kohli and Rinku. Shah Rukh also introduced KKR and RCB captains Ajinkya Rahane and Rajat Patidar, respectively, as the duo made their way through a chariot.

The tournament opener of the 18th edition will be played between defending champions KKR and RCB. This is the first time that these two teams are playing the first game of an IPL season since the inaugural IPL in 2008.