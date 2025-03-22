'KKR will miss Shreyas Iyer, Gambhir isn't there. If Rahane doesn't open...': IPL defending champions served a stinker

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan reckons defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will miss Shreyas Iyer's captaincy in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shreyas Iyer led KKR to their third title win last season, but the franchise didn't retain the right-hander. Irfan Pathan also reckons the three-time IPL champions will miss Gautam Gambhir's role in the support staff. KKR will take on RCB in IPL 2025 opener on Saturday. (PTI)

Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, and Ryan Ten Doeschate have all left KKR's coaching staff as they are involved with the India senior men's team. In IPL 2025, Ajinkya Rahane will lead KKR, while Venkatesh Iyer will serve as his deputy.

Dwayne Bravo has replaced Gambhir as the mentor, while Chandrakant Pandit is the head coach. Pathan believes Rahane, the batter, will shape Rahane, the leader in the IPL 2025 season, which gets underway on Saturday, March 22. KKR will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the tournament opener at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pathan also reckons Rahane cannot bat at any number lower than three, so the franchise has a top-order conundrum. The former India all-rounder believes that KKR will also miss England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, who has joined RCB for IPL 2025.

"KKR will miss Shreyas Iyer's captaincy. Gautam Gambhir is not in the dugout, so KKR will miss that, too. Shreyas Iyer has a good hunch in his captaincy, he is a bit under-rated. It is a little unfortunate. He has joined a team that has never won the IPL. If he does well there, the under-rated tag will be done with. Ajinkya Rahane will get his experience. He has captained Mumbai and even India. I have one concern: how Ajinkya Rahane, the captain, compliments Ajinkya Rahane, the batter," Pathan told Jatin Sapru on the latter's YouTube channel.

"Phil Salt and Sunil Narine used to go big last season. There will be a temptation for Rahane to go up the order, and the team management will be tempted, too. He can't bat lower than three. If Rahane doesn't open, he will think, 'I'm better off opening'. Gautam Gambhir has unshakable confidence on Sunil Narine, can the other people give him the same confidence and faith? There will be a lot of things going on in their head. Shreyas Iyer's batting in the middle will also be missed," he added.

Rahane will mentor Venkatesh Iyer

Irfan Pathan feels that being the vice-captain for IPL 2025 would not be an added burden for Venkatesh Iyer, who was picked up at the mega auction for INR 23.75 crore. Earlier, many believed Venkatesh Iyer would be the captain for KKR. However, the franchise stunned everyone by making INR 1.50 crore buy Rahane the captain.

"They announced Venkatesh Iyer as vice-captain so Ajinkya Rahane can mentor him. Rahane wants to prove himself, I think he will be secure and he will mentor Venkatesh Iyer. He takes everyone along," said Pathan.

KKR squad for IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali.