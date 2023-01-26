Watch: Virat Kohli's animated gesture to ‘Sara’ chants for Shubman Gill leaves fans in frenzy during IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Days after “Sara, Sara” chants engulfed the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad last week, similar chants were heard during India's third ODI against New Zealand in Indore. The match saw the Indian batters produce yet another powerful show as Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma slammed a ton each to drive India to a monstrous 385/9 in 50 overs. New Zealand, in response, fizzled out for 295 in 41.2 overs as India won the contest by 90 runs, which also saw the Men In Blue complete their second clean sweep in as many ODI outings this year. They had beaten Sri Lanka 3-0 a few weeks ago.

Apart from India's brilliant effort on the pitch, what left fans amazed were Virat Kohli's antics on the field as he was seen enjoying the hilarious chants directed at Shubman Gill.

Fans were basically poking fun at Gill, who is rumored to be dating "Sara". However, nothing official has been announced from either parties.

Watch Video: Virat Kohli's reaction to ‘Sara’ chants for Shubman Gill

The win helped India climb up to the pole position in ODI rankings with 114 points. They are followed by England, who have one point less, and Australia, who have 112.

Shubman Gill, who had slammed a double ton in the series opener in Hyderabad, finished as the leading run-scorer of the three-match series. He amassed 360 runs from three outings, which included two centuries.

Also Read | 'Sledge Sachin as much as you want but don’t disturb...': Former PAK batter's stunning revelation about ex-India star

Kohli's bat, however, remained silent throughout the series as the former India skipper could only manage 55 from three outings.

Following the ODIs, the action now shifts to the T20Is, with the first scheduled to be played in Ranchi on Friday. Hardik Pandya will once again return to the helm and lead a young Indian unit, just like he did against Sri Lanka.

Senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have once again not been considered for the T20Is.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON