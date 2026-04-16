Virat Kohli’s ruthless mantra revealed: ‘I target the opposition’s best bowler’

The Indian Premier League’s high intensity has delivered fierce rivalries over the years, but it has also produced moments on the field that capture the true spirit of the game and become memorable stories for fans. What often separates a consistent batter is not just performance on the pitch, but the balance between humility towards fellow players and aggression in their own game. Virat Kohli is holding the top spot in the Orange Cap race. (ANI Pic Service)

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary recalled a telling conversation with former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli during an IPL 2017 clash, when he was part of Rising Pune Supergiant. Curious about Kohli’s mindset after his record-breaking 2016 season, Tiwary had asked him about the secret behind his remarkable consistency at the highest level.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Tiwary said the discussion centred on Kohli’s approach across formats and conditions. The answer stayed with him, something he revisited nearly a decade later after RCB’s win over Lucknow Super Giants. As per Tiwary, Kohli’s edge lies in his intent to take on the opposition’s best bowler, immediately shifting pressure back onto the bowler and the side.

“We don't call him a great just like that. When I was with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, we played against RCB in Bengaluru. He had an outstanding season the previous year, scoring over 900 runs. I went and asked him, 'Aise kaise karta hai tu (How do you do this)?' He told me one thing which I liked a lot. He said, 'Main opposition ka jo best bowler hai, main usko hi target karta hoon.” (I target the best bowler of the opposition).

“He did the same today as well. Mohammad Shami was leading the attack and was their best bowler,” added Tiwary.

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The statement reflects Kohli’s proactive mindset, which has played a key role in his success over the years. The modern T20 game has evolved rapidly, with strike rates becoming a major point of discussion when analysing batters. Despite questions raised over his strike rate in recent IPL seasons, his ability to adapt with an aggressive approach and intent from the outset has contributed significantly to his success in this edition.

“Virat Kohli plays according to the situation” This was evident in RCB’s comfortable chase against LSG, where Kohli scored a fluent 49 off 34 balls, including six fours and a six. Even against Shami, who has had the better of him 5 times in the past 12 encounters, Kohli maintained his approach, striking three consecutive boundaries in the third over despite an early wicket falling.

“He plays according to the situation. The run rate was 10 in the powerplay where Virat Kohli launched an attack against Shami. It was just a formality after that, just trying to build a partnership and taking the game forward,” said Tiwary.

Tiwary further highlighted that Kohli’s tactical approach doesn’t just lie in targeting the best bowler, but also about adapting to match situations. His ability to shift gears based on match conditions and team requirements is what makes him one of the greats of the game.

Kohli will next feature for RCB against Delhi Capitals, as he looks to build on his strong start this season and extend his lead in the Orange Cap standings, having already scored 228 runs in five innings.