Virat Kohli's 'your heart knows the way' Instagram update leaves fans scratching their heads

Virat Kohli is enjoying a much-needed time away from the cricket field. Ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the former captain is spending time with his wife Anushka Sharma, and daughter Vamika in Uttarakhand. He was earlier spotted in an ashram in Rishikesh. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to share photographs of what appeared to be a trek through the jungle.

The prolific right-handed batter did not stop there. He shared famous poet Rumi's quote on his Instagram story. "Your heart knows the way. Run in that direction," wrote Kohli, mentioning Rumi.

Here's how fans reacted to Virat Kohli's Instagram update

Kohli made a roaring comeback in the second half of 2022. The 34-year-old was not at his prolific best since the 2019 World Cup but ever since the Asia Cup in August last year, he has turned the tables. Kohli smashed his maiden T20I hundred against Afghanistan and then carried the form into the T20 World Cup ending up as India's top run-getter.

When it came to the ODIs, he ended a long wait for a century with a smashing century against Bangladesh. Against Sri Lanka, he hit two more to announce to the world that he is well and truly back.

Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, however, have not played a T20I since last year's T20 World Cup in Australia. The duo were not named in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

They, however, will return for the four-match Test series against Australia starting February 9 in Nagpur. Kohli has struggled a lot in Test cricket in the last two-three years. His average has hit an all-time low. But just as he has made a comeback in white-ball cricket, Indian fans would be hoping he can do the same even in red-ball cricket.

India would be relying heavily on him as they need to win the series to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

