Virat Kohli says his ultimate aim in life is to have a sporting culture in India

Virat Kohli is undisputedly Indian cricket team’s biggest poster boy at present. Apart from creating and breaking records with the bat, he has also led India well, taking them to No. 1 in both ICC Test and ODI Rankings.

But still, Kohli is not satisfied with the success of Indian cricket alone. He wants India to become a powerhouse across sports and for that to happen, he is determined to work towards developing a sport culture in India.

Dubbing it the ultimate aim of his life, the 29-year-old hopes his dream comes true in 10 to 15 years time.

“My ultimate aim in life is to have a sporting culture in India where people know each and every sport inside out; to be able to follow all sports equally. I am certainly excited about the fact that we are at a juncture where we have a chance to create that in the next 10-15 years and we foresee Goa as the hub where footballers feel, if I want to become a high-class footballer in India, I need to go there and train”, Kohli was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The Indian cricket team skipper believes that the reason behind game’s popularity and success is the way it was globalised by bringing matches at all levels to TV. Following the same model in other sports will go a long way in giving an impetus to sporting culture.

“If our Under-19 World Cup wasn’t televised, maybe I wouldn’t have been sitting here. Our matches were televised and we got our chance to portray our talent. Then people started talking about us,” he said adding that there is nothing like globalising the sport.

Before Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar had also spoken about his vision to turn India into a country of sporting excellence. In a video uploaded on his social media accounts, the Master Blaster had urged his countrymen to turn India into a sport playing nation from a sport-loving one. Only then, he had said, the nation would be able to make a mark on the sporting map of the world.

Kohli, along with MS Dhoni, has been rested for India’s tri-series campaign in Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in his absence.