 Virat Kohli schools Harpreet Brar: ‘Can you Let me breathe?’; PBKS player gets Glenn Maxwell next ball | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli schools Harpreet Brar: ‘Can you Let me breathe?’; PBKS player gets Glenn Maxwell next ball

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 26, 2024 11:18 AM IST

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli was involved in a banter with PBKS spinner Harpreet Brar but RCB's Glenn Maxwell was dismissed by Brar off the next ball.

Harpreet Brar belongs to the school of left-arm spinners who rush through their overs, often giving the batters very little time to settle in between balls. The Punjab Kings left-arm spinner was at it again. He left Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli catching his breath during an IPL 2024 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, quite literally. And this happened when Kohli was not even on strike.

Virat Kohli had a banter with PBKS spinner Harpreet Brar
Virat Kohli had a banter with PBKS spinner Harpreet Brar

During the 13th over of the RCB's chase against PBKS, Brar was about to bowl the first ball of the over to Glenn Maxwell. Just as Brar started to get near his delivery stride, Maxwell pulled out because he was not ready. At that moment, Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end was heard saying: "Saans toh lene de (Can you let me breathe at least?)." Maxwell was seen sporting a smile while Brar walked back to his mark.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Virat Kohli and Harpreet Brar's banter during RCB vs PBKS IPL match

The smile on Maxwell's face, however, didn't last long at all. He was dismissed by Brar off the very next ball when the Australian tried to give himself room and hit the PBKS spinner over the off-side but got an inside edge back onto his stumps. It was Brar's second bowled dismissal of the day. He accounted for Rajat Patidar in his previous over.

Brar finished with outstanding figures of (2/13) and he also took a wonderful catch at third man to send back Kohli who was threatening to take the game away from PBKS. But unfortunately, it was not enough for the Punjab-based franchise to make it two in a row in this season.

Chasing 177 for victory, RCB were in big trouble at 130/6 but Dinesh Karthik (28) and impact substitute Mahipal Lomror (17) steered the team home in an unbeaten stand of 48 off 18 balls.

Karthik hit two sixes and three fours including the winning boundary in his 10-ball knock. Bowlers set up victory with pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj and spinner Glenn Maxwell taking two wickets each to keep Punjab down to 176-6 despite skipper Shikhar Dhawan's 45.

Kohli, who missed India's 4-1 Test series victory over England because of the birth of his second child, then took charge after he was dropped on the second ball of the chase by Jonny Bairstow at first slip off Sam Curran.

He capitalised on the spill on nought and hit the left-handed Curran for four boundaries including three successive hits to set up the chase in the first over.

His flowing cover drives, flicks on the on side and behind-the-wicket hits raised the noise at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium as chants of "Kohli, Kohli" filled the air.

He raised his 51st IPL fifty in 31 balls and became the third batsman after Chris Gayle and David Warner to score his 100th 50-plus knock in T20 cricket.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the RR vs LSG Live Score, GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Virat Kohli schools Harpreet Brar: ‘Can you Let me breathe?’; PBKS player gets Glenn Maxwell next ball
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On