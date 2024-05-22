No threat to Virat Kohli's security as Gujarat Cricket Association reveals why RCB cancelled practice session

Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cancelled their only practice session in the lead-up to their crucial clash with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs on Wednesday. Multiple reports suggested that Faf du Plessis' RCB side cancelled the training session for security reasons. However, the Gujarat Cricket Association has denied reports claiming RCB took the big step due to a security threat to Kohli or their franchise players. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (R) celebrates after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings(AFP)

After entering the business end of the IPL 2024, the Bengaluru heavyweights were scheduled to practice at the Gujarat College ground in Ahmedabad. RCB will meet Samson's RR in the Eliminator of the IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On the eve of the playoff tie, RCB also cancelled the traditional press conference. Earlier this week, Gujarat Police arrested four men from the Ahmedabad airport over suspicion of terror activities.

RCB cancelled practice session due to heatwave

According to a report filed by The Times of India, it has been learned that RCB cancelled the practice session due to a heatwave in Ahmedabad. Anil Patel, who is the secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association, revealed that there was no terror threat, and RCB changed their practice timings to 3-6pm in Ahmedabad.

"There was no terror threat. We had made provision for both the Rajasthan Royals and RCB to practice at the Gujarat College ground. RCB were supposed to practice from 2 to 5pm, before they changed it to 3-6pm, as the light is good till 6.30pm in the summer in Ahmedabad. However, the Rajasthan Royals practiced from 3.30 to 6.30pm at the Gujarat College ground with their full squad," Patel said.

No presser scheduled before RCB vs RR tie

The report also stated that a press conference was never scheduled before the Eliminator between RCB and RR at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli-starrer RCB are aiming to record their seventh-straight win in the IPL 2024 in the playoff tie against the 2008 champions. RCB outclassed defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the virtual qualifier to enter the last four of the IPL 2024.

Former RCB skipper Kohli is the leading run-getter this season. The Orange Cap holder is the only player with over 700 runs at the IPL 2024. "RCB skipped their practice session due to the prevailing heat wave in the city. We had told RCB that they can use the indoor practice facility there, or at the Indoor facility at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, RCB didn't want to practice because of the heatwave," Patel added.