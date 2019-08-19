Virat Kohli shares emotional post after completing 11 years in international cricket

cricket

Team India captain Virat Kohli, on August 18, completed 11 years in international cricket. From a chubby, brash young man who burst on to the scene against Sri Lanka back in August 2008, is now the captain of the number 1 Test side in the world and is arguably the greatest batsman across all the formats in this generation. The transformation in the man and the way, he had adapted, adjusted and fine-tuned his game and his fitness is a testament to his commitment to the game.

The skipper shared a throwback image from 2008 and then spoke about the journey thanking all the stakeholders in the post. A post filled with gratitude, Kohli thanked all the blessing showered on him.

“From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after on this present day in 2019, I couldn’t have dreamt of the blessings god has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path. #forevergrateful,” Kohli posted on social media.

Fresh from his success in Under-19 cricket, Kohli was handed a debut against Sri Lanka in One Day Internationals. The start was not very auspicious as he could only manage 12 runs in his first outing. He scored his first century in 2009 and has now, galloped ahead to have the second-most tons in ODI cricket.

Leading by example, the right-hander is the currently ranked number 1 batsman in both the Tests and ODI formats. He has been in a record-breaking spree as in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies when he became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade.

The captain has so far played 239 ODIs, 77 Tests and 70 T20Is for the country. He currently has 11,520 ODI runs, 6613 Test runs and 2369 T20I runs.

