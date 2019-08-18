DDCA to name Ferozshah Kotla stand in honour of Virat Kohli

cricket

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:09 IST

The Delhi District Cricket Association has decided to name one stand of the Ferozshah Kotla stand in Delhi as the ‘Virat Kohli Stand’ in honour of the achievements of the Indian captain. Also, Kohli and team will be facilitated on September 12. The decision to announce it today was taken as it was back on August 18, 2008, that Kohli had made his international debut against Sri Lanka.

“Virat Kohli’s outstanding contribution to world cricket has done DDCA proud. We are happy to honour him for achieving certain milestones and unbeatable captaincy record. To cherish these memories, DDCA wanted to dedicate a stand in his name,” said DDCA president Rajat Sharma.

ALSO READ: ‘How to solve alleged Kohli-Rohit rift’? CAC asked head coach candidate

“I’m sure the ‘Virat Kohli Stand’ will be a source of inspiration for Delhi’s young cricketers,” Sharma further added.

“We are also delighted that Team India is not only led by a Delhi player but it also has a opening batsman, a wicket-keeper and a lead fast bowler. It’s a matter of pride for DDCA to felicitate the entire national cricket team and coach Ravi Shastri,” Sharma informed on DDCA’s official Twitter account.

The glitzy function on September 12, to be held at the Weightlifting Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, will be graced by the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as chief guest, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, as the guest of honour.

Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath are the two other Delhi players after whom two Stands have been named, but it was after the two former captains had retired. In that respect, Kohli stands tall and alone in Kotla’s Hall of Fame!

Virender Sehwag and Anjum Chopra are the other Delhi players who have gates named after them while the Hall of Fame has been named after former India captain MAK Pataudi.

Led by captain Virat Kohli, the Indian team has been in brilliant form in the ongoing series against West Indies. The side has clinched both the T20I as well as the ODI series and the captain himself has been in roaring form with the bat.

ALSO READ: Head coach Ravi Shastri names India’s No. 4 for upcoming ODIs

The captain slammed two centuries in the ODI series and in the process, became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a single decade, the incredible stat providing another reflection of his greatness. He has aggregated 20,502 runs across three formats out of which he has scored 20,018 in the ongoing decade.

Team India will now take on the hosts in a 2-match Test series which will also be a part of the ongoing World Test Championship.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 18:07 IST