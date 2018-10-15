Virat Kohli shares his secret to success with a throwback picture

Widely regarded as the best batsman in the world by those whose opinions are taken as gospel, Virat Kohli is an inspiration to many in the world.

The 29-year-old recently led India to their 10th successive series win at home and that after having a stellar series in England where his tally was just shy of 600.

Through the years the Delhi batsman has worked a lot on his fitness, mental and physical, to be where he is at right now. He recently turned vegan to improve his game and that has worked wonders as the numbers show.

With focus and hard work, anything is possible. Keep working, keep believing. Have a super day everyone. 💪🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/x3a0ODbpeW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 15, 2018

On Monday, the number one ranked Test batsman, in a tweet shared his secret for having a hugely successful career, the best of which may still be yet to come. “With focus and hard work, anything is possible. Keep working, keep believing. Have a super day everyone,” the tweet read. The tweet was accompanied by a picture showing where he was a few years ago and where focus and hard work has got him where he is today.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 16:55 IST