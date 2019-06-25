Virat Kohli shares workout video ahead of ICC World Cup match against West Indies

The Indian cricket team is back in Manchester and are all set to take on the West Indies in their sixth match of the ICC World Cup. The team has won all four matches it has played so far and their match against New Zealand was washed out.

Captain Virat Kohli has played a key role in the campaign so far, contributing with three consecutive half-centuries. While his fans wait to see him bring up a century, Kohli is busy keeping himself in perfect shape.

The Indian captain shared a video on his Instagram profile where he is seen lifting weights. He shared the video with the caption, “No days off. Nothing can be done without hardwork.”

India will take one step closer to a place in the semi-final with a win over the Windies. Kohli has so far had scores of 18, 82, 77 and 67 in the tournament and is due for a big score. The last time Kohli went without scoring a century for 6 or more innings was almost two years back.

The Indian captain has had a phenomenal conversion rate in ODIs which has seen him challenge the all-time record of his idol Sachin Tendulkar. With 41 tons in ODIs, he is just 8 behind the world record of Tendulkar in the 50-over format.

