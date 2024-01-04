Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami nominated in four-man shortlist for ICC ODI player of the year in 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the nominations for the ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2023, which include three Indians. 2023 saw the ODI World Cup where India's star batter Virat Kohli crushed multiple records, including reaching his 50th ODI century – the first batter to do so. Consequently, Kohli leads the list of nominations for the coveted title in the fifty-over format. Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami at the World Cup 2023 semi-final in Mumbai

Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, and Daryl Mitchell have also been nominated for the prestigious 2023 Award after their exceptional performances during the World Cup in India.

Gill, though relatively inexperienced on the grand stage, showcased his potential in 2023, particularly in ODIs, smashing 1584 runs at an impressive average of 63.36. Gill's crowning achievement came with a breathtaking double century, scoring 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad. This innings made him the youngest double-centurion in the format. Gill picked up two player of the month awards in 2023.

Mohammed Shami's resurgence in the latter half of 2023 was nothing short of spectacular, reaching its zenith at the Cricket World Cup. Despite missing initial games, Shami emerged as the tournament's highest wicket-taker with a remarkable 24 scalps at an astonishing average of 10.7. The pinnacle of his performance was a record-breaking 7/57 against New Zealand in the semi-final, where he dismantled the opposition with precision and skill.

Virat Kohli's return to form continued in 2023, culminating in a Player of the Tournament performance at the World Cup. The Indian skipper amassed a staggering 765 runs, setting a new record for the most runs scored by an individual batter in a men's tournament. Kohli's consistency shone through, with at least a half-century in nine out of eleven innings. His record 50th ODI century in the semi-finals against New Zealand was a testament to his unparalleled prowess.

Daryl Mitchell remains the sole non-Indian in the four-man shortlist, and had a standout year, finishing 2023 with 1204 runs, marking the third-highest tally recorded by a New Zealand player in a calendar year. Mitchell's prowess was on full display during the World Cup, where he notched up 552 runs at an average of 69, including two centuries against India. Serving as New Zealand's middle-order lynchpin, Mitchell played a crucial role in the absence of Kane Williamson.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ICC had announced the men's T20I player of the year shortlist that saw Suryakumar Yadav as the sole Indian.