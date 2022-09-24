Home / Cricket / Watch: Virat Kohli shuts ‘RCB, RCB' chants by pointing toward India logo in India vs Australia 2nd T20I, video surfaces

Watch: Virat Kohli shuts ‘RCB, RCB' chants by pointing toward India logo in India vs Australia 2nd T20I, video surfaces

Published on Sep 24, 2022

When the capacity crowd at the VCA Stadium was chanting "RCB! RCB!" seeing Kohli in the dressing room waiting eagerly for the match to begin, Kohli pointed toward the India logo on his jersey and gestured almost to remind them that he is representing India and not the IPL franchise.

That Virat Kohli wears his heart on his sleeves on the cricket field is not a secret to anyone. His passion, energy, stamina and determination every time he steps on the field are undeniable, unquestionable. Whether playing for India or representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, Kohli always gives his 100%. But quite naturally, the emotion that runs through his veins or the adrenaline rush he gets wearing the India jersey is unmatchable. The former India captain gave a first-hand proof of the same during the second T20I against Australia in Nagpur.

When the capacity crowd at the VCA Stadium was chanting "RCB! RCB!" seeing Kohli in the dressing room waiting eagerly for the match to begin, Kohli pointed toward the India logo on his jersey and gestured almost to remind them that he is representing India and not the IPL franchise. The section of the crowd was quick to spot this and immediately stopped the RCB chants and started cheering for the legendary cricketer. Harshal Patel, who standing right beside Kohli, could not help but see the funny side to it.

Watch Video: Virat Kohli points toward India logo after hearing 'RCB RCB' chant in Nagpur, crowd start cheering

Kohli, who affected a brilliant run out of Cameron Green, didn't make much of an impact with the bat. He was bowled off Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa while trying to play an attacking shot.

In the rain-curtailed 8-overs-a-side match on Friday, India captain Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 46 off 20 balls to lead his side to a six-wicket victory to level the three-match series. Rohit’s blitz led India to 92-4 after Australia scored 90-5.

Sharma struck four fours and another four sixes as India chased down Australia’s total with four balls to spare.

Chasing 91 off 48 balls in a power shootout, Sharma and Lokesh Rahul, who scored 10, put on 39 runs off 17 balls for the first wicket.

India collapsed to 55-3 in the space of 10 deliveries. Legspinner Adam Zampa struck a triple blow to send back Rahul, Virat Kohli (11) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) in quick succession and take 3-16.

Sharma was in ominous touch, though. He powered through with a 22-run partnership off 14 balls with Hardik Pandya (9) as India edged closer to the total.

“I was quite surprised as well, actually. I didn't expect to hit it like that and I am glad it came off,” Sharma said.

Dinesh Karthik then smashed 10 runs off two balls and the series was level with one match left.

