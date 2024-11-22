Virat Kohli single-handedly convinces Bumrah for DRS to give India first breakthrough vs Australia: 'Take it, take it'

Virat Kohli single-handedly convinced skipper Jasprit Bumrah to take the review and as fate would have it, India did get their first breakthrough against Australia on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium, Perth. It was not a good debut outing for opening batter Nathan McSweeney as he walked back to the hut after scoring just 10 runs. It all started with Jasprit Bumrah bowling a fullish delivery, which moved right back into the right-handed batter. India's captain Jasprit Bumrah, back to the camera celebrates with teammates, Nov. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)(AP)

McSweeney looked to defend the ball, however, the angle cut back in, and he was hit straight onto the pads. The on-field official did not give McSweeney out and it was after Kohli's convincing, that Bumrah decided to take the review.

On the stump mic, Bumrah was first heard saying, "Close hai. (It's close)." However, the stand-in India captain wasn't sure whether he should go for a review in just the third over of the innings. However, it was then that Kohli barged right in, and convinced the pacer to go for the DRS.

“Pad pe lagi hai pehle, lele lele. (It has hit the pad first, take it take it),” Kohli told Bumrah.

The 30-year-old then went up for the review in the nick of time, and the replays vindicated Kohli, showing that McSweeney is indeed out.

Jasprit Bumrah also could have had Marnus Labuschagne in the same over, however, Virat Kohli ended up dropping the catch. However, Kohli made up for his mistake soon after, as he safely pouched another catch to send the other opening batter Usman Khawaja back to the hut.

In the same over, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Steve Smith for a duck.

India bowled out for 150

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, the batters failed to stick up a challenge in front of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh.

The four pacers took ten wickets among themselves to bundle out India for a below par total of 150.

Nitish Kumar Reddy was the top-scorer for India as he played a knock of 41. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also chipped in with 37.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, all disappointed with the bat. KL Rahul looked good for his 26 runs in the middle, however, he walked back after a controversial call by the third umpire Richard Illingworth.