Virat Kohli spots MS Dhoni fan at his restaurant, gestures at him for wearing CSK jersey at RCB team party

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a fabulous start to IPL 2025 as they stand at the top of the points table with back-to-back wins. Following the impressive show, former captain Virat Kohli hosted the entire team to a dinner party at his restaurant in Bengaluru, but was startled to stumble upon an MS Dhoni fan at the venue, donning the Chennai Super Kings jersey. RCB team had a party at Virat Kohli's restaurant on Monday

In the video that went viral on social media, as soon as Kohli made his way into the restaurant, he couldn't help but notice a fan wearing a CSK jersey at the RCB team party and immediately gestured at him. The reaction sparked laughter as the fan only sheepishly smiled back at Kohli.

RCB win two-in-two

Under new captain Rajat Patidar, RCB made an impressive start to the 18th season of the IPL. They beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in the season opener last month before scripting their first win in 17 years against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“It is just the start of the tournament; there is still a long way to go. But we couldn’t have asked for a better start from Rajat. He has led from the front with the bat. Important for a leader to evidence how he wants to play through his own actions and he is doing that. I’m enjoying that — growing a relationship with him. Hopefully, is in the same boat and enjoying it as well,” RCB head coach Andy Flower said, speaking to the franchise website.

After spending two weeks on the road, RCB returned home, where they will host Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. The bowlers played a big hand in RCB beating KKR and CSK, but now they face a different challenge at home against the Titans. The Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch has always had this allegiance towards batters. The short boundaries and a quick outfield add to the bowlers' misery, but RCB will believe that they have two bowlers who can contain batters here — Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.