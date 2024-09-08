Virat Kohli spotted in London first time since Anushka Sharma’s return to Mumbai, graciously posed for a selfie with fan

Team India batting superstar Virat Kohli was spotted in London ahead of the Test squad selection for the two-match Test series in Bangladesh. Kohli is currently vacationing in the UK with his family and rejuvenating himself in the time off from cricket, as he is among the few exceptions the BCCI made in Duleep Trophy 2024. Virat Kohli is currently in London.(X Image)

Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently returned to Mumbai and was spotted at a couple of promotional events while the star cricketer stayed back in London. A photo of a fan clicking a selfie with the Indian batting superstar went viral on social media.

Kohli, one of the most famous personalities in India, has often talked about seeking privacy in his personal life, which is one reason why he has travelled to London quite often to spend time with the family during his breaks from competitive cricket.

The former Indian captain is expected to return to cricketing action next month for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. It is going to be a tricky task for India as Najmul Shanto's Bangla Tigers are riding high on confidence after their 2-0 series win over Pakistan earlier this month.

Kohli has not played in red-ball cricket since January as he missed the England Tests due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, Kohli had a forgettable tour to Sri Lanka, where he failed to register a fifty-plus score in the three-match ODI series. He struggled against the Lankan spinners on tricky surfaces and registered strings of low scores - 24, 14 and 20 as India lost the series 0-2 after the first match got tied.

Virat Kohli highest Indian tax-paying sportsperson

Recently, Kohli was named the highest-taxpaying sportsperson in the country in the financial year 2023-24, according to a list released by Fortune India. The report claimed Kohli, one of the top sporting icons of India, paid INR 66 crore in FY24, almost double of the second-ranked cricketer MS Dhoni on the list, who paid INR 38 crore in the last financial year. After Kohli and Dhoni, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is the only other Indian sportsperson to feature in the top 10 prominent stars of the highest taxpayers' list.