Virat Kohli spotted with bandaged knee as injury concern emerges to haunt India ahead of pink-ball Test

Team India suffered a massive injury scare during the practice session ahead of the pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide. India's batting maestro Virat Kohli was seen getting his knee wrapped with a bandage, which indicated a supposed injury. However, Kohli took part in the session without much difficulty. Virat Kohli spotted with a bandage on his knee.(Screengrab/Star Sports)

Kohli was seen running on the ground doing the fielding drills with the bandage on his knee but was not feeling any discomfort. He also took part in the nets session, batting against pink balls to prepare for the big challenge in Adelaide. However, the team management would not want the injury to aggravate as they need Kohli fully fit for the second Test.

The former India captain didn't participate in the warm-up match against Prime Ministers XI and decided to take part in the net session against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The 36-year-old has an incredible record at Adelaide with 509 runs in eight innings at an average of 63.62, which included three centuries and a fifty. He is just one century short of leapfrogging England's Jack Hobbs for most Test centuries at this venue by a visiting batter, with both having scored three centuries at Adelaide.

He also has a decent record against the pink-ball, having played all of India's day-night Tests so far. He has scored 277 runs in six innings at an average of 46.16, with a century and fifty. In his first day-night Test, Kohli scored an unbeaten 136 against Bangladesh in 2019 at Kolkata, which remains the only century by an Indian in a pink-ball Test.

He also regained his mojo back after an underwhelming home Test season against Bangladesh and New Zealand. The talismanic batter smashed a magnificent ton at Perth's Optus Stadium.

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma return to action in warm-up match

Meanwhile, during the warm-up match against Prime Ministers XI, India felt a big relief when Shubman Gill dispelled all doubts about his thumb injury with a stylish fifty. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also returned to the action, but he was demoted to the number 4 spot in the line-up, which didn't work out well for him. He was dismissed for three runs off 11 balls. It, however, remains to be seen if the Indian captain would come out to open in the second Test against Australia, starting Friday in Adelaide.

The visitors won the match by six wickets.

It was a 46-overs-a-side affair, which India won by chasing down an easy target of 241 in 42.5 overs, but they carried on batting till the end of the final over.