Virat Kohli stares at camera as India star spotted taking a stroll in London with wife Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from Test cricket in May this year, is currently living in London with his family. The move, made last year, appears to have been a conscious decision to embrace a quieter, more private lifestyle away from the constant public glare back home. As India battle through the second Test of the series against England, Kohli remains in the same city, though far removed from the action, opting for time away from the field with his wife, Anushka Sharma and their two kids. Virat Kohli was spotted by a fan with wife Anushka Sharma (Instagram)

A video now doing the rounds on social media captures the couple walking down a street in London, with Kohli briefly turning toward the camera before continuing on alongside Anushka. The city’s dense subcontinental population means fan encounters are frequent, and this isn’t the first time such footage has emerged. Ever since their shift to London, fans have kept a keen eye on the pair during their rare public appearances, attempting to capture candid glimpses of the two during strolls or outings.

Watch:

Kohli's last appearance on the field was during the 2025 Indian Premier League final, when he ended an 18-year wait to lift the title on June 4. The euphoria of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL title win, however, didn't last long as a tragic stampede during the side's title-winning parade the next day resulted in multiple deaths in Bengaluru.

Kohli is only active in ODIs, and is expected to return to the field in August when India host Bangladesh for a three-match series. He retired from T20Is last year after India won the T20 World Cup in Barbados.

Kohli's Test retirement

While Kohli continues to live in London, the Indian Test team is taking part in a five-match series in England, with the second Test currently ongoing in Birmingham. Shubman Gill, who succeeded Kohli at the No.4 spot, emulated the latter's celebration on Wednesday at the same venue after reaching his century.

Kohli's decision sent shockwaves across the cricketing world, but came on the back of poor performances with the bat throughout the 2024/25 season. The batter had only one Test century to his name in 10 matches (5 home, 5 away), and endured a rough outing in Australia, where his first Test-ton was followed by an extended patch of falling to deliveries outside the off-stump.