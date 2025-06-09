Virat Kohli's successor identified, called 'next superstar of India', and it's not Shubman Gill: 'He looks fearless'

'Who will be the next Virat Kohli? - this has become the most critical question around Indian cricket as the team is set to begin a new era under Shubman Gill after the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Kohli. For 12 years, the 36-year-old had safeguarded the No. 4 spot in Test cricket, and hence his departure raised the imminent question on who could fill those big shoes. While most have backed the new captain for the role, former England cricketer Monty Panesar put his weight behind a player who has yet to make his debut. 'Next Virat Kohli' identified(AFP)

One of the most notable inclusions for the upcoming five-match Test series against England was Sai Sudharsan's selection. His impressive run in the last domestic season, was followed by a stellar show in the IPL 2025, where he won the Orange Cap. Not to forget, he also scored a century when he represented Surrey last year in the County Championship, implying his strength in English conditions.

Speaking to Insidesport, Panesar backed Sudharsan as the "next superstar of Indian cricket" and take over the No. 4 role in the line-up.

"There are some really good youngsters in the team at the moment. One particular batsman is a Surrey player, Sai Sudharsan. He looks very aggressive and fearless. He's a player who's done well in English conditions and for Surrey. I think he could be the next superstar of Indian cricket and take on the role that Virat Kohli did at number four," Panesar said.

Sudharsan was earlier slated to travel to England early in a bid to play the second India A game against the England Lions, which would have started his preparations for the tour early. However, with the Gujarat Titans, the franchise he represents in the IPL, moving to the playoffs, his travel was delayed. He, however, landed in England on Saturday with the rest of the Indian team members, and had their first training session at the Lord's on Sunday.

On a broader note, Panesar urged the Gill-led side to carry Kohli's legacy.

"The one thing I'd like to do is carry on the legacy of Virat Kohli. The way he played Test cricket, I would like to see the young Indian Test play like that," the former spinner added.