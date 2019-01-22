Virat Kohli sweeps ICC Awards, Twitter erupts in joy

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday became the first player to sweep all the top honours in the annual ICC Awards. Kohli, who had a great 2018 as a batsman and as captain, was named ICC Cricketer of the Year, ICC Test Cricketer of the year and ICC ODI Cricketer of the year along with being named the captain for both the ICC Test and ODI teams of the year.

Kohli had won the Cricketer of the Year and ODI Cricketer of the year awards in 2017 as well. Kohli’s grand achievement has led to a lot of praise coming his way on Twitter with most of them hailing him as the ‘King of Cricket’.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 1st player to win ICC, Test and ODI cricketer of the year

Here are a few prominent tweets for you to check out:

Well & Truly, The King 👑

ICC Cricketer of the Year 🏆

ICC Test Player of the Year 🏆

ICC ODI Player of the Year 🏆#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/krtf1ucIPF — BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2019

ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year ✅

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year ✅

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year ✅

Captain of ICC Test Team of the Year ✅

Captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year ✅



Let's hear from the man himself, @imvKohli! #ICCAwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3M2pxyC44n — ICC (@ICC) January 22, 2019

Cricketer of the decade!

Virat Kohli for 🇮🇳 in all internationals:

Most runs: 18681 (next best: 14825 H Amla)

Highest ave: 56.60 (next best: 54.32 AB de Villiers)

Most 100s: 63 (next best: 47 H Amla)

Most 50s: 84 (next best: 74 J Root)

Most 50+ scores: 147 (next best: 112 H Amla) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 22, 2019

Cricketer Of The Year



ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year



ICC ODI Captain Of The Year



ICC Test Cricketer Of The Year



ICC Test Captain Of The Year



ICC Captain Of The Year#ICCAwardsICC pic.twitter.com/yCvIlsxp0c — King kohli (@iamkingkohli) January 22, 2019

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 13:04 IST