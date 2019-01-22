Virat Kohli sweeps ICC Awards, Twitter erupts in joy
India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday became the first player to sweep all the top honours in the annual ICC Awards and the grand achievement has led to a lot of praise coming his way on Twitter with most of them hailing him as the ‘King of Cricket’.cricket Updated: Jan 22, 2019 14:15 IST
India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday became the first player to sweep all the top honours in the annual ICC Awards. Kohli, who had a great 2018 as a batsman and as captain, was named ICC Cricketer of the Year, ICC Test Cricketer of the year and ICC ODI Cricketer of the year along with being named the captain for both the ICC Test and ODI teams of the year.
Kohli had won the Cricketer of the Year and ODI Cricketer of the year awards in 2017 as well. Kohli’s grand achievement has led to a lot of praise coming his way on Twitter with most of them hailing him as the ‘King of Cricket’.
Here are a few prominent tweets for you to check out:
Well & Truly, The King 👑— BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2019
ICC Cricketer of the Year 🏆
ICC Test Player of the Year 🏆
ICC ODI Player of the Year 🏆#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/krtf1ucIPF
ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year ✅— ICC (@ICC) January 22, 2019
ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year ✅
ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year ✅
Captain of ICC Test Team of the Year ✅
Captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year ✅
Let's hear from the man himself, @imvKohli! #ICCAwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3M2pxyC44n
Cricketer of the decade!— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 22, 2019
Virat Kohli for 🇮🇳 in all internationals:
Most runs: 18681 (next best: 14825 H Amla)
Highest ave: 56.60 (next best: 54.32 AB de Villiers)
Most 100s: 63 (next best: 47 H Amla)
Most 50s: 84 (next best: 74 J Root)
Most 50+ scores: 147 (next best: 112 H Amla)
Cricketer Of The Year— King kohli (@iamkingkohli) January 22, 2019
ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year
ICC ODI Captain Of The Year
ICC Test Cricketer Of The Year
ICC Test Captain Of The Year
ICC Captain Of The Year#ICCAwardsICC pic.twitter.com/yCvIlsxp0c
Virat kohli right now #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/aN7uQ258G4— Shikanji wala (@Noreservation9) January 22, 2019
First Published: Jan 22, 2019 13:04 IST