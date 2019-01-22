 Virat Kohli sweeps ICC Awards, Twitter erupts in joy
India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday became the first player to sweep all the top honours in the annual ICC Awards and the grand achievement has led to a lot of praise coming his way on Twitter with most of them hailing him as the ‘King of Cricket’.

Updated: Jan 22, 2019 14:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrates reaching his century during the 3rd Momentum ODI match between South Africa and India at PPC Newlands on February 07, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.(Getty Images)

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday became the first player to sweep all the top honours in the annual ICC Awards. Kohli, who had a great 2018 as a batsman and as captain, was named ICC Cricketer of the Year, ICC Test Cricketer of the year and ICC ODI Cricketer of the year along with being named the captain for both the ICC Test and ODI teams of the year.

Kohli had won the Cricketer of the Year and ODI Cricketer of the year awards in 2017 as well. Kohli’s grand achievement has led to a lot of praise coming his way on Twitter with most of them hailing him as the ‘King of Cricket’.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 1st player to win ICC, Test and ODI cricketer of the year

Here are a few prominent tweets for you to check out:

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 13:04 IST

