Virat Kohli, the 35-year-old spring chicken who challenges youngsters, did not want to field in slips

Virat Kohli didn't have the most memorable outing with the bat in the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan, his desire to become the first Indian to complete 12000 T20 runs not faring as per plan. Kohli endured a golden duck – his first-ever in T20Is and 35th overall in international cricket – but more than made up for his failure with the bat with some incredible fielding efforts. Kohli took a catch, saved a certain six and effected the crucial run-out of Gulbadin Naib in the first Super over, showing the world that despite being 35, he is as fit as a 25-year-old. He can still give the youngsters in his team a run for their money and there's a reason as to why he has set the benchmark for fitness all around the world. The ever-so-entertaining Virat Kohli 'slides in' during India's trophy celebration(ANI )

After India's 3-0 sweep of Afghanistan, Kohli was the man of the hour as he won yet another fielding honour. Kohli, who already won the customary post-match fielding medal twice during the World Cup, went a notch higher, this time securing the 'Fielder of the Series' award. While he was being praised, India fielding coach T Dilip revealed how last year, Kohli refused to stand in the slip cordon, not because he wasn't confident of his skills but because Virat wanted to test and push himself further.

"This guy (Virat) has shown time andagain in split-second decision-making. The way he keeps coming, saving runs,putting dives, going for hotspots, you can't take your eyes off none other thanVirat Kohli. He won two medals in the World Cup. I still remember in the WestIndies, when he told me that he doesn't want to stand in slips, wanted to do it at short or fine-leg; challenging the youngsters that he wanted to be the best inthe World Cup, and he showed that," Dilip said.

Kohli brings intensity

Kohli, who missed the opening T20I due to family reasons, returned for the 2nd game in Indore – his first T20I for India since November of 2022 – and immediately made an impact with the bat, blazing to 29 off 16 balls, exuding a fresh approach. Once again, Kohli was a livewire on the field, stopping the batter from taking an extra run on several occasions and also taking a catch to dismiss Noor Ahmed. Given Kohli's athleticism, Dilip says the Indian unit is capable of wearing a completely different look altogether if everyone else can mirror even 50 percent of Virat's prowess.

"This is the intensity the man gives to the team. He not only does his job so well but apart from that he inspires everyone. It is a great opportunity to play along with him. I would like the other youngsters to come up and start replicating half of what he does, the whole team will look different. And today's winner is none other than Virat Kohli," Dilip added.