Virat Kohli to sing the National Anthem in PKL Mumbai leg after first Test against Windies

India captain Virat Kohli will mark the opening of the Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi League by singing the National Anthem, it was announced on Thursday. The season seven of the ongoing edition of PKL will move to Mumbai on August 27 and Kohli will be in attendance for the Maharashtra derby between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan.

The timing for the same is interesting as India will be playing the Test series against West Indies at the same time. India play their first Test against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua (August 22 to 26) and Kohli is scheduled to be present for PKL in Mumbai on August 27.

“Virat Kohli will be present at Dome, NSCI in Mumbai for the Maharashtra derby followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors,” the press release said.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against Windies. The tour begins with India taking on Windies in a blockbuster T20 contest in Florida on August three.

It was earlier reported by the that Kohli could give the tour a miss, however, the selectors ended those talks by naming Kohli in all three Indian squads. It was later reported by Bangalore Mirror that Kohli himself insisted on going to West Indies as he did not want to stay away from the side at this ‘crucial juncture’.

India lost to New Zealand in semis to crash out of the World Cup and will be looking for a change in fortunes in West Indies. For this reason, Kohli reportedly wanted to be with the team and reportedly declined the option of skipping the tour.

