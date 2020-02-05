Virat Kohli tops brand valuation list for third straight year

cricket

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:02 IST

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in the world of cricket right now and when it comes to brand endorsements, the cricketer is no less popular than some of the leading actors and actresses in the country. For the third year running, Kohli topped the brand valuation list as his value rose by an impressive 39% to $237.5 million in 2019, according to a study by global advisory firm, Duff and Phelps. In the list, Kohli was ahead of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan.

READ: Harbhajan Singh suggests team change for India after Hamilton loss

The brand value of Akshay Kumar has also seen a massive jump of 55.3% to take second place with a brand value of USD 104.5 million. The Bollywood couple of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone claimed the third position with a brand value of $93.5m each.

The other sportspersons in the list are all cricketers with MS Dhoni claiming the 9th position with a value of USD 41.2 million, Sachin Tendulkar taking the 15th spot and Rohit Sharma in the 20th place.

READ: Virat Kohli does a Jonty Rhodes; effects spectacular run out - WATCH

2019 was a good year for Kohli as he produced a brilliant run of form but India crashed out of the World Cup semifinals. “The losses that we had in England is something that we as a team would have wanted to change but again having said that things have to be a certain way and maybe this was always meant to be and we had to go through those hard times to reach where we are today,” Kohli said while speaking on Star Sports’ Follow the Blues show.