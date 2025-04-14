Menu Explore
Virat Kohli urges gentleman Rahul Dravid to hold back after crutch-bound RR coach shows graciousness towards RCB players

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 14, 2025 08:05 AM IST

After the match, RR coach Rahul Dravid showed his gentleman's side once again and walked towards RCB players to congratulate them despite being on crutches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru returned to winning ways in Jaipur with a clinical win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday evening. RCB strengthened their position on the points table with their fourth win in six matches. Virat Kohli (62*) and Phil Salt (65) set the tone for RCB with the bat in the 174-run chase, while Devdutt Padikkal (40*) also made a valuable contribution to his team's win over his former franchise.

Rahul Dravid shook hands with Virat Kohli and other RCB stars after the match.(PTI Image)
Rahul Dravid shook hands with Virat Kohli and other RCB stars after the match.(PTI Image)

After the match, RR head coach Rahul Dravid showed his gentleman's side once again and walked towards RCB players to congratulate them despite being on crutches. Kohli intervened, asked Dravid to stop, and told him that players would come to him for the customary handshake. The RR coach smiled back and made his efforts as he graciously walked towards the RCB players to congratulate them on the big win.

Dravid suffered the injury while playing cricket in Bengaluru ahead of the IPL. However, despite the injury, he is committed towards his role at the Royals.

Virat Kohli continues fine form

Meanwhile, during the 174-run chase, Kohli accelerated at the right time, moving from 33 in 32 balls to 62* in 45 balls, which included four boundaries and two sixes, helping RCB chase down the total with 15 balls. The clinical win also gave RCB a massive net-run-rate boost, as they sit on third spot with four wins and two losses. It was Kohli's third half-century this season so far as he has scored 248 runs in six innings at an average of 62.00 and a strike rate of over 143.

Earlier, 23-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a sublime 47-ball 75 to power Rajasthan Royals to 173/4 in challenging conditions against a well-balanced RCB bowling unit.

The left-handed opener struck 10 fours and two sixes, handling the testing conditions with remarkable poise even as the others around him struggled to get going. After Jaiswal's departure, Dhruv Jurel got a reprieve from Virat Kohli and played the finisher's role with aplomb, striking a 23-ball 35 not out with two fours and two sixes as RR managed 59 runs in the last five overs. The RCB bowlers hunted in a pack as four of them got their names on the wicket-sheet - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya and Yash Dayal.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs RCB Live and DC vs MI Live Score on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Virat Kohli urges gentleman Rahul Dravid to hold back after crutch-bound RR coach shows graciousness towards RCB players
