Virat Kohli uses 'soaked almonds' to bring up Rohit Sharma's notorious past as Gautam Gambhir set for next interview

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday, pulled off what no one else managed before - getting Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir together for a sit-down interview - and the social media clip broke the internet. Following the interview, the India head coach revealed his next guest as Rohit Sharma and Kohli showed no mercy in bringing up the captain's notorious past, leaving Gambhir in splits. India's captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate a wicket during the 2nd ODI match against Sri Lanka(BCCI-X)

The 19-minute interaction, dubbed as 'a legendary exchange' by the BCCI, who initially shared a 100-second teaser on the interview, before sharing the link to the main video, comprised of the duo recalling their valiant 83-run match-winning stand in the 2011 ODI World Cup final, their past glories and a hilarious indication to an "end of all masala" between the two.

At the end of the interview, Gambhir revealed that his next guest would be Rohit and asked Kohli if he has a question for the veteran India opener. The former India captain then hilariously responded saying if he is soaked almonds in the morning, thus taking a dig at Rohit's habit of forgetting things. Check out the following conversation between the two...

Gambhir: "So Virat, the next guest is Rohit. What do you want me to ask. What should be the first question?

Kohli: (laughs) I think it is a very simple question to Rohit. Ke subah bheege badam khate hai ki nahi (Do you eat soaked almonds in the morning.)

Gambhir: (also laughing) Ke subah 11 bhaje ke jagah, raat ko 11 bhaje na aajaye (So that he comes in at 11 am in the morning and not 11 pm at night).

Kohli: So, Rohit that's the first question for you.

Rohit and his tendency to forget things

Kohli first highlighted Rohit's habit years ago. The video of it went viral then and still tends to resurface on social media from time to time.

“The number of things Rohit Sharma forgets, I have never seen anyone else being this forgetful; iPad, wallet, phone, he forgets not just small things but essentials for daily use. He has even forgotten his passport two or three times, which was very hard to retrieve," Kohli had said years back in one of the episodes of Breakfast with Champions on YouTube.

Fans witnessed it more recently when Rohit looked confused over how many bags he had when he reached the Mumbai airport after returning from vacation earlier in July. Previously, there was an instance during the ODI World Cup match against New Zealand, where he forgot whether he opted to bat or bowl first after winning the toss. Later, in another game, he forgot he had the coin toss in his pocket.