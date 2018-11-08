Virat Kohli wants India pacers to skip IPL in a bid to be fresh for World Cup

Virat Kohli wants senior India pace bowlers to skip the Indian Premier League in 2019 and be fresh for the World Cup according to a report in Indian Express.

The 2019 World Cup in England will begin on May 30 with the final being played on July 14, while the IPL is expected to start in the first week of April running till the third week of May.

Although no decision has been taken, India captain Kohli has suggested that fast bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and others who are likely to be picked for the quadrennial event be rested from IPL. Kohli made the suggestion to the Committee of Administrators (COA) in a recent meeting.

The meeting was convened by CoA members Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji to review India’s dismal tour of England earlier this year, Team India lost the Test series 4-1 after losing the three match ODI series 2-1. The meeting was also attended by Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, India coach Ravi Shastri and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

The suggestion from the team was that BCCI should compensate the players who miss the cash-rich tournament.

IPL franchises could have a different opinion, should the request come to pass.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 10:15 IST