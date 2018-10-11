Virat Kohli wants WAGS on tour, Gambhir feels it is an ‘individual choice’

Indian captain Virat Kohli has reportedly requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow wives of the players to accompany them on full overseas tours. As per the current rule, the BCCI allows the WAGs of India’s cricketers to accompany them for only 14 days after the first two weeks of a 45-day tour abroad. But former India opener Gautam Gambhir begs to differ with Kohli and feels that it is an individual thing which varies from player to player.

“The request was made a few weeks back but as it is a BCCI policy decision, the manager will have to submit a formal request first. Anushka has been travelling with Kohli overseas, however, Kohli now wants the old rule to be abolished and a new policy should come up where wives should be allowed to travel with the Indian team,” a source was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Gautam Gambhir feels that whole some players want their families around, others might wish to focus just on their game.

“The player opinion varies. Only an individual can say because the individual has to play a Test match. Some want family to be there for the whole tour while others want little family time and they try to concentrate (on cricket),” Gambhir told India Today. “Whatever the decision, it should be taken in the best interest of Indian cricket.”

A senior BCCI official told the Hindustan Times that a call on the matter will be taken once the new office-bearers take charge once the BCCI AGM is conducted. Interestingly, news has also come in on how the Indian players are not too comfortable with Anushka interfering in team matters. It will have to be seen how the board decides to act on the captain’s request.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 09:49 IST